Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 18 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: NBC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-1 Home)



Where do I start? The Dallas Cowboys have lost their starting QB Dak Prescott for 4 to 6 weeks. Cooper Rush will be the new starter until Dak gets back. The Cowboys don’t have a number 1 receiver; the offensive line is a mess and play calling is just like the triple reverse Kellen Moore called in last week’s game …Totally Horrible! I’m a diehard Cowboy fan and it pains me to watch the product that’s on the field at times. One thing I was taught as a kid, “There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel!” Dallas still has its running game intact and their defense is physical!



Dallas Offensive Questions

Dallas will need to establish the run first and foremost. The Bengals defensive line is tough. Can the Cowboys offensive line can open holes when they need to? Dallas should keep their tight ends to block and allow Cooper Rush time to throw short passes that would eventually open up the deep ball. Play calling will be key for the Cowboys offense this week.



Cincinnati Bengals

Last week the Bengals lost their season opener to Pittsburgh at home. They took the game into overtime and ended losing by a field goal. Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 338 yards 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. This isn’t an uncommon thing because of his youth. Keep in mind that Cincinnati’s offense has talented running backs and a dynamic receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. Look for the Bengals to come out and play the Cowboys like it was a playoff game. The Bengals are a wounded team with talented players and need a win to get off the schneid.



Dallas Cowboys

The test for the Cowboys will be on offense. Running the ball will keep the Bengals defensive line honest. Dallas has two dynamic runners in Elliott and Pollard but play caller Kellen Moore doesn’t know how to use them. Just RUN THE BALL! Dallas will need to apply pressure to the Bengals young play caller as well. Rushing your front four players and dropping the rest in coverage won’t work in this game. Dallas will need to play hard, smart and physical all game long if they want a win at home.



Prediction

Dallas has a 17.2% chance of winning at home according to ESPN. Dallas is basically a team without a quarterback! Dallas will need to use QB Rush to his strengths and allow him to be comfortable running the offense. The over/under is 41.5. This week take the over, Dallas will surprise everyone this weekend.



Final Score

Cowboys – 24

Bengals – 20