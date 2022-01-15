TCU wins thriller over OU in OT.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Chuck O’Bannon’s 3-pointer in overtime proved to be the game-winner in a thrilling TCU win over Oklahoma, 59-58, Saturday in front of 7,175 fans inside Schollmaier Arena.



TCU (12-2, 2-1) trailed 56-54 with just under two minutes remaining in overtime. Eddie Lampkin, who scored all four of his points in the extra period, made a layup to tie the game.



An OU (12-5, 2-3) turnover set up the O’Bannon three, his only one of the night, to put TCU ahead 59-56 with 28 seconds to play. The Sooners cut it to a one-point Frogs lead and after a missed free throw by Mike Miles, OU had possession and a chance to win it with less than 11.5 seconds left. A jumper by Elijah Harkless was off target as the Frogs snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Sooners.



TCU nearly won the game in regulation, up four with 20 seconds to play. With 1.4 on the clock, OU’s Jalen Hill was found open under the basket to tie the game 50-50 and send it to overtime.



O’Bannon and Micah Peavy led the Frogs with 11 points each. Peavy, along with Emanuel Miller led the balanced rebounding effort with six as TCU edged OU 37-36 on the boards.



TCU continues Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



Team Notes

TCU improved to 5-27 against Oklahoma all-time.

It was TCU’s first win over OU in eight meetings and the first since Jan, 3, 2017 in Fort Worth.

In the series with OU, five of the last six meetings in Schollmaier Arena have been decided by four or less points.

TCU outrebounded Oklahoma 37-36. It improved the Frogs to 11-1 this season when outrebounding their opponent and 92-27 under Dixon.

The Frogs shot 43.9 percent from the field to the Sooners’ 40 percent. TCU improved to 10-0 this season and 93-20 under Dixon when outshooting its opponent.

TCU improved to 2-0 this season and 19-12 under Dixon games decided by three or fewer points.

It was TCU’s third-straight win in overtime games dating back to the 2019-20 season. The last overtime game TCU played was a 67-60 win over West Virginia on Feb. 22, 2020.

The attendance number of 7,175 was the fifth-most in Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena (since 2016-17) and the most since Feb. 11, 2019 vs. Kansas. The student attendance of 2,144 was the most to ever see a game in Schollmaier Arena.

Courtesy TCU Basketball