TCU beat Alcorn State 71-48 at Schollmaier Arena

1 2 Alcorn State 22 26 48 TCU 39 32 71

FG 17-56 25-55 Field Goal % 30.4 45.5 3PT 4-13 11-32 Three Point % 30.8 34.4 FT 10-12 10-19 Free Throw % 83.3 52.6 Rebounds 36 33 Offensive Rebounds 13 11 Defensive Rebounds 23 22 Assists 8 17 Steals 3 9 Blocks 2 8 Total Turnovers 18 11 Points Off Turnovers 9 24 Fast Break Points 6 12 Points in Paint 22 26 Fouls 14 14 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 2 25

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

– TCU improved to 2-0 all-time against Alcorn.

– Jamie Dixon ‘s record moved to 492-234 as a head coach.

– TCU moved to 55-7 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.

– TCU improved to 66-5 at home against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

– TCU was 11-of-32 from the 3-point line. It was the Frogs’ second game with double-digit 3-pointers made.

– TCU held Alcorn to 30.4 percent shooting, a season-low for a Horned Frog opponent.

– Alcorn was 4-of-13 from 3-point range, a season-low for made threes from a TCU opponent.

– TCU led for 36 minutes and 54 seconds.