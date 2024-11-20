News Ticker

TCU beat Alcorn State 71-48 at Schollmaier Arena

November 20, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
Alcorn State 22 26 48
TCU 39 32 71

Team Stats

 
FG 17-56 25-55
Field Goal % 30.4 45.5
3PT 4-13 11-32
Three Point % 30.8 34.4
FT 10-12 10-19
Free Throw % 83.3 52.6
Rebounds 36 33
Offensive Rebounds 13 11
Defensive Rebounds 23 22
Assists 8 17
Steals 3 9
Blocks 2 8
Total Turnovers 18 11
Points Off Turnovers 9 24
Fast Break Points 6 12
Points in Paint 22 26
Fouls 14 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 25

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 2-0 all-time against Alcorn.
–       Jamie Dixon‘s record moved to 492-234 as a head coach.
–       TCU moved to 55-7 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.
–       TCU improved to 66-5 at home against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
–       TCU was 11-of-32 from the 3-point line. It was the Frogs’ second game with double-digit 3-pointers made.
–       TCU held Alcorn to 30.4 percent shooting, a season-low for a Horned Frog opponent.
–       Alcorn was 4-of-13 from 3-point range, a season-low for made threes from a TCU opponent.
–       TCU led for 36 minutes and 54 seconds.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
–       Trazarien White led the Frogs in scoring for the second time this season with 14 points. It was his 65th career game in double figures.
–       Freshman David Punch started his second consecutive game with the absence of Ernest Udeh Jr. Punch finished with five blocked shots. It was the most by a Horned Frog since Kevin Samuel had five against Kansas State on Feb. 20, 2021. It was the most by a TCU freshman since Samuel blocked five shots at Oklahoma State on Feb. 18, 2019.
–       Punch had a career-high 10 points and tied a career-high with seven rebounds.
–       Brendan Wenzel was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in all five games this season.
–       Noah Reynolds finished with eight points and six assists. It was his third game leading TCU in assists.
–       Wenzel scored a season-high 15 points.
–       Freshman Malick Diallo had six points on 3-of-3 shooting and five rebounds in 16 minutes of play. All were career bests.

 

