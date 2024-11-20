TCU beat Alcorn State 71-48 at Schollmaier Arena

|1
|2
|Alcorn State
|22
|26
|48
|TCU
|39
|32
|71
Team Stats
|FG
|17-56
|25-55
|Field Goal %
|30.4
|45.5
|3PT
|4-13
|11-32
|Three Point %
|30.8
|34.4
|FT
|10-12
|10-19
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|52.6
|Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|22
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Total Turnovers
|18
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|9
|24
|Fast Break Points
|6
|12
|Points in Paint
|22
|26
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|25
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 2-0 all-time against Alcorn.
– Jamie Dixon‘s record moved to 492-234 as a head coach.
– TCU moved to 55-7 in the month of November since the 2014-14 season.
– TCU improved to 66-5 at home against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU was 11-of-32 from the 3-point line. It was the Frogs’ second game with double-digit 3-pointers made.
– TCU held Alcorn to 30.4 percent shooting, a season-low for a Horned Frog opponent.
– Alcorn was 4-of-13 from 3-point range, a season-low for made threes from a TCU opponent.
– TCU led for 36 minutes and 54 seconds.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Trazarien White led the Frogs in scoring for the second time this season with 14 points. It was his 65th career game in double figures.
– Freshman David Punch started his second consecutive game with the absence of Ernest Udeh Jr. Punch finished with five blocked shots. It was the most by a Horned Frog since Kevin Samuel had five against Kansas State on Feb. 20, 2021. It was the most by a TCU freshman since Samuel blocked five shots at Oklahoma State on Feb. 18, 2019.
– Punch had a career-high 10 points and tied a career-high with seven rebounds.
– Brendan Wenzel was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in all five games this season.
– Noah Reynolds finished with eight points and six assists. It was his third game leading TCU in assists.
– Wenzel scored a season-high 15 points.
– Freshman Malick Diallo had six points on 3-of-3 shooting and five rebounds in 16 minutes of play. All were career bests.