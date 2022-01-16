NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By Kelly Reed

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – January 16 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fl

Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, 6-3 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1 Home)

This game has a funky feel to it. It’s strange that the NFC’s last two Super Bowl winning franchises are meeting up on this season’s Wild Card weekend. The Eagles won it all against Tom Brady and the Patriots back in Super Bowl LII, last year Tom Brady in his first season with the Buccaneers took home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV. Tom Brady has been on the winning team in two of the last three Super Bowls. Still it’s the #7 seed Eagles taking on the #2 seed Buccaneers. The teams still have to show up, suit up and the play the game. Let’s see how that looks…

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are probably the one franchise that’s happy to take their playoff game on the road. They have actually played better this season away from home. The offense begins and ends with QB Jalen Hurts. He is a true dual threat qb. His passing stats are serviceable: 3,144 passing yards, 16 TDs and 9 INTs. However it’s his 784 rushing yards and 10 TDs that exemplify his lethalness as a running qb. Hurts will also be facing a Bucs secondary that’ll down CB Richard Sherman (Achilles). He should be to exploit a few of their coverages for some big plays. DeVonta Smith is the home run threat on every play. Along with Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins the receiving group will be able to make a few plays against the Buccaneers defense because of Jalen Hurts’ ability to extend plays. TE Dallas Goedert is a stud and a favorite target of Hurts. Goedert will need to make plays over the middle and help convert on third down plays. The Red Zone is a given for Goedert and being targeted. The rushing attack will get a boost with the return of RB Miles Sanders. Sanders is also a threat to take passes out of the backfield and make huge gains for the offense. He’ll get a breather from Boston Scott as needed. The Eagles defense hasn’t been amazing this season. Mediocre at best. The Eagles are in the playoffs and playing with “house money” in this game. Can they pull off the upset?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Terrific Tom is still leading the team to success. They’ve had to take everyone’s best shot every week this season. The Buccaneers have won at home seven times this season. Home field advantage is a definite. In their previous meeting with the Eagles this season, the Bucs were pretty much in control by the second quarter. By the end of the game Tom Brady had close to 300 yards passing, 2 TDs and an interception. On the season Tom Brady continues to shock and awe with his stats (Is age even a factor?). He’s heading into this game with 5,361 yards thru the air and 43 TDs with 12 interceptions on the season. Brady isn’t known for his scrambling skills but he is known for being able to read defenses as he walks up to the line and using that knowledge to his advantage. Brady won’t have Antonio Brown (released) nor Chris Godwin (ACL) to catch passes in this game. He will have Mike Evans and good buddy TE Rob Gronkowski to stretch the field and haul in passes over the middle respectively. The Bucs ground game is going to be a mystery and by committee. RBs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Ronald Jones II (ankle) are both out. The Bucs will rely on Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard and Le’Veon Bell as “The Replacements” on Sunday. The Bucs defense needs to play sound and contain Jalen Hurts to keep the game manageable. The defensive line will bring pressure and the backers will react accordingly. The Eagles will move the ball some and put some points but not consistently enough to upset the Buccaneers at home.

Prediction

The line shows the Buccaneers -7.5 points and the over/under at 46 points. Take the Bucs and the over. I think Brady wants to make a statement in this game. I see Tampa Bay starting strong and going up by at least 10 by halftime, then the Eagles make some adjustments and close the game to one score before Brady has had enough seals the deal with a long, game-ending touchdown drive that sucks the life out of the Eagles.

Final Score

Tampa Bay – 31

Philadelphia – 21