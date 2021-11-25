TCU Horned Frogs vs Iowa State Cyclones Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Iowa State Cyclones

Friday – November 26 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Jack Trice Stadium – Ames, IA



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

ISU Cyclones (6-5, 4-4 Big 12)



The Big 12 conference has limped through the 2021 season and its almost over. TCU has had their share of “what in the world” moments this season along with Iowa State. This game could either be a blessing for TCU with a bowl berth or another head scratcher for the Horned Frogs.



What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Finding a proven leader i.e. new head coach and start the recruiting process. I would like to see them promote an assistant to lead the team. Rumors of Deion Sanders coming to TCU have been circulating. There’s a lot of big named coaches working as tv analysts, so take a pick!



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU has had a chaotic season to say the least and I’m sure earning a bowl berth would help team morale. In their last five games, the Horned Frogs are 2 and 3 with losses to #10 Oklahoma State, Kansas State and West Virginia. They have quality wins over #12 Baylor and Kansas. The problem is on the defensive side of the ball. The defense is giving up 33 points per game to opposing teams this year. The offense is averaging 30 points per game but turnovers have hampered this team all season. If they can win in Ames on Friday, the Frogs will become bowl eligible. The x factor for this game will be the defense. If they can create turnovers if will be a huge lift for the offense.



Iowa State Cyclones

ISU started the season with so much promise. They have talented players that just didn’t perform to expectations. In their last five games, the Cyclones are 2 and 3 with wins over Texas and #8 Oklahoma State. They have losses to #13 Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Iowa State is led by quarterback Brock Purdy and he has 2722 yards through the air to go with 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He will be the x factor for the Cyclones. His play today will be the catalyst for the offense. The defense is stingy especially in big games. Keep your eyes on the secondary in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cyclones with an 88% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 59, so take the over. I’m taking ISU by 11!



Final Score

ISU – 35

TCU – 24