TCU easily handles Grambling 63-7

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
GRAMBLING
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|
TCU
|7
|21
|14
|21
|63
|
Statistics
|1st Downs
|7
|33
|3rd down efficiency
|1-14
|2-7
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Yards
|210
|676
|Passing
|190
|391
|Comp/Att
|14/25
|24/32
|Yards per pass
|7.6
|12.2
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Rushing
|20
|285
|Rushing Attempts
|28
|37
|Yards per rush
|0.7
|7.7
|Penalties
|7-54
|5-60
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Possession
|30:26
|29:34
GSU 0, TCU 7
TCU – Everhart,Major 8 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 6 plays, 78 yards, TOP 02:33
GSU 0, TCU 14
TCU – Denman,Jon 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 6 plays, 45 yards, TOP 02:34
GSU 0, TCU 21
TCU – Pimpton,Ka’Morreun 9 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 5 plays, 66 yards, TOP 01:21
GSU 7, TCU 21
GSU – Eaton Jr,Byron 7 yd pass from Johnson,Reginald (Caballero,Theodore kick) 8 plays, 91 yards, TOP 03:56
GSU 7, TCU 28
TCU – Pitchford,Joe 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 7 plays, 76 yards, TOP 02:31
GSU 7, TCU 35
TCU – Ashley,Kari 29 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 3 plays, 65 yards, TOP 01:11
GSU 7, TCU 42
TCU – Scott,Jeremy 52 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 1 plays, 42 yards, TOP 00:33
GSU 7, TCU 49
TCU – Ashley,Kari 15 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 8 plays, 70 yards, TOP 02:55
GSU 7, TCU 56
TCU – Parks,Teon 67 yd interception (McCashland,Nate kick)
GSU 7, TCU 63
TCU – Martin,Amante 10 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 8 plays, 70 yards, TOP 04:12