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TCU easily handles Grambling 63-7

September 13, 2026 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, TCU Football

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
GRAMBLING
 0 7 0 0 7
TCU
 7 21 14 21 63
 
Statistics
1st Downs 7 33
3rd down efficiency 1-14 2-7
4th down efficiency 0-0 2-2
Total Yards 210 676
Passing 190 391
Comp/Att 14/25 24/32
Yards per pass 7.6 12.2
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Rushing 20 285
Rushing Attempts 28 37
Yards per rush 0.7 7.7
Penalties 7-54 5-60
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Possession 30:26 29:34
1st Quarter
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GSU 0, TCU 7

TCU – Everhart,Major 8 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 6 plays, 78 yards, TOP 02:33

2nd Quarter
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GSU 0, TCU 14

TCU – Denman,Jon 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 6 plays, 45 yards, TOP 02:34

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GSU 0, TCU 21

TCU – Pimpton,Ka’Morreun 9 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 5 plays, 66 yards, TOP 01:21

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GSU 7, TCU 21

GSU – Eaton Jr,Byron 7 yd pass from Johnson,Reginald (Caballero,Theodore kick) 8 plays, 91 yards, TOP 03:56

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GSU 7, TCU 28

TCU – Pitchford,Joe 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 7 plays, 76 yards, TOP 02:31

3rd Quarter
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GSU 7, TCU 35

TCU – Ashley,Kari 29 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 3 plays, 65 yards, TOP 01:11

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GSU 7, TCU 42

TCU – Scott,Jeremy 52 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 1 plays, 42 yards, TOP 00:33

4th Quarter
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GSU 7, TCU 49

TCU – Ashley,Kari 15 yd pass from Craig,Jaden (McCashland,Nate kick) 8 plays, 70 yards, TOP 02:55

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GSU 7, TCU 56

TCU – Parks,Teon 67 yd interception (McCashland,Nate kick)

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GSU 7, TCU 63

TCU – Martin,Amante 10 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 8 plays, 70 yards, TOP 04:12

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