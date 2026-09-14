2026 College Football: Week 3 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

It’s week three of the college football season. Week 1 gave us a few surprises and featured players who made huge impacts on some final scores. Week 2 saw a couple Top 10 upsets. This week, the Mean Green are on the road heading to the Texas hill country to take on the Bobcats of Texas State. The Mustangs are going to battle the Louisville Cardinals for a Top 25 match up this weekend while the Horned Frogs are hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves. I’m sure there will be more surprises this week in the college football world. Here are my assessments and predictions for you to enjoy.

UNT Mean Green (1-1) vs Texas State Bobcats (0-2)

Saturday – September 19 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: USA Net

UFCU Stadium – San Marcos, Texas

Last week UNT beat UNLV at home 44-6. The Mean Green flipped the switch in all three phrases of the game, after losing to IU in the first game of the year. The team started the game playing hard and smart. Keep your eyes on quarterback Tayven Jackson, running back Jaheim White and safety CJ Coombes. Don’t count out the Bobcats right now. They are a dangerous team right now and will put up a fight at home. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 70.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking UNT by 10! The over/under is 63.5, so take the under.

Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Bobcats – 24

#16 SMU Mustangs (2-0) vs #23 Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Saturday – September 19 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium – Louisville, KY

Last week the #16 Mustangs hosted the Aggies of UC Davis at home. SMU beat them 56-10 in a route in Dallas. Louisville put the boots to Villanova on the road in their 59-13 victory. This game will come down to the defense that is willing to play tough, hard-nose defense in the trenches. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks because they will be the x-factors for a win in this one. SMU’s Kevin Jennings versus the Cardinals Lincoln Kienholz. ESPN has the Cardinals with a 52.8% chance of winning this weekend. I’m taking SMU by 6! Follow my pick and you will thank me later!

Final Score

#16 Mustangs – 35

#23 Cardinals – 29

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) vs TCU Horned Frogs (1-1)

Saturday – September 19 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Among G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

TCU bounced back from their season opening loss to UNC by beating Grambling State 63-7. TCU will need to play more consistent from start to finish. They dropped a very winnable game in Dublin. They turned things around by showing complete dominance at home. This game is another sneaky game against an unknown squad that could very well steal a win in Ft. Worth this weekend. Keep an eye on Red Wolves quarterback Trey Owens. He can be very dangerous passing and running the ball. TCU’s defense will have their hands full with him. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with an 89.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by 10+! I’m no fool, TCU is a good team!

Final Score

Horned Frogs – 40

Red Wolves – 26

Game of the Week

#7 LSU Tigers (2-0) vs #8 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Saturday – September 19 – 6:30PM

TV: ABC

Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

The SEC conference is overflowing with big time programs and money. The Tigers and the Rebels are big time programs. LSU looked unstoppable against Clemson and blew out Louisiana Tech last weekend. The Rebels beat Louisville by 3 and took the Charlotte 49ers to the woodshed last week. This week will be a barn burner in Oxford! ESPN has the Tigers with a 65% chance of winning on the road. This will be more of a revenge game for the Rebels because Kiffin left them high and dry for LSU. Remember LSU’s head coach Lane Kiffin was there for years. I’m taking LSU by 7. The over/under is 57.5, so take the under, it’s the safe bet!

Final Score

#7 Tigers – 24

#8 Rebels – 17

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.