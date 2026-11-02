Dallas Mavericks: Surprising Folks with Three Wins in a Row!

Last week, the Mavericks beat the Heat on the road in Miami by 4 points 113-109. In their 2-game home stand, Dallas beat OKC 120-96 and Houston 116-111 (NBA Tournament) first round. This week Dallas will host 3 games at home against the Kings, Jazz and Nets. Their only road game is in the Alamo City against San Antonio. Last week I predicted Dallas to only win one out of three games. This week, Dallas will be even better on the road and at home! Keep an eye on Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington. They will be the x-factors for the Mavericks squad this week!

Upcoming Games This Week

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – November 2 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Dallas will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the AAC. The Kings haven’t won a game this season and have dropped winnable games in the 4th quarter. Dallas will need to jump on the Kings and keep them down. Dallas has a chance to extend their 3-game winning streak on Monday night. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 83.5% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that this will be the first of 5 games against the Kings this season. I’m taking Dallas by 10+

Final Score

Mavericks – 120

Kings – 103

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday – November 4 – 8:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN

Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. San Antonio won the first meeting 122-106 in Dallas. This game will be huge for the Mavericks as well. Can they finish teams off in the fourth quarter? Dallas has a bad habit of letting off the gas when they have a team down. The key for victory will be rebounding and keeping the Spurs big men off of the glass and out of the paint. ESPN has the Spurs with an 81.3% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that the Spurs and Mavericks have identical records (at the time of this article). I’m taking Dallas by 7! They have the team to do it, but will they? Yes! They will! I’m a believer!

Final Score

Mavericks – 131

Spurs – 124