Dallas Mavericks: Surprising Folks with Three Wins in a Row!

Last week, the Mavericks beat the Heat on the road in Miami by 4 points 113-109. In their 2-game home stand, Dallas beat OKC 120-96 and Houston 116-111 (NBA Tournament) first round. This week Dallas will host 3 games at home against the Kings, Jazz and Nets. Their only road game is in the Alamo City against San Antonio. Last week I predicted Dallas to only win one out of three games. This week, Dallas will be even better on the road and at home! Keep an eye on Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington. They will be the x-factors for the Mavericks squad this week!
Upcoming Games This Week
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks
Monday – November 2 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA
American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Dallas will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the AAC. The Kings haven’t won a game this season and have dropped winnable games in the 4th quarter. Dallas will need to jump on the Kings and keep them down. Dallas has a chance to extend their 3-game winning streak on Monday night. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 83.5% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that this will be the first of 5 games against the Kings this season. I’m taking Dallas by 10+
Final Score
Mavericks – 120
Kings – 103
Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs
Wednesday – November 4 – 8:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN
Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. San Antonio won the first meeting 122-106 in Dallas. This game will be huge for the Mavericks as well. Can they finish teams off in the fourth quarter? Dallas has a bad habit of letting off the gas when they have a team down. The key for victory will be rebounding and keeping the Spurs big men off of the glass and out of the paint. ESPN has the Spurs with an 81.3% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that the Spurs and Mavericks have identical records (at the time of this article). I’m taking Dallas by 7! They have the team to do it, but will they? Yes! They will! I’m a believer!
Final Score
Mavericks – 131
Spurs – 124
NBA Cup
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks
Friday – November 6 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: WFAA/KFAA
American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
This will be the first game of a 3-game series between the two teams. The Utah Jazz is 1-5 (at the time of the article) and are looking to turn their season around. This will be an NBA Cup game. Utah has some young talent that hasn’t meshed yet. They do have plenty of talent to make a big impact this season. Dallas will need to match their energy from start to finish. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 64.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10+. Right now, Dallas is the better team across the board.
Final Score
Mavericks – 117
Jazz – 100
Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks
Sunday – November 8 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: KFAA
American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
The Brooklyn Nets has a laundry list of talent on that team. The crazy part is that they don’t have a clear-cut leader on the team. This is actually perfect for Dallas. The Mavericks can really run the Nets out of the building with the team they have. The marquee match up will be between the Nets Michael Porter, Jr and Dallas’ Cooper Flagg. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 74.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10!
Final Score
Mavericks – 110
Nets – 100