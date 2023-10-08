TCU defeats Cinci in 3 straight

|Team
|1
|2
|3
|F
|19
|14
|15
|(0)
|25
|25
|25
|(3)
TCU Notables
• TCU recorded a season-best .362 hitting percentage on 42 kills.
• TCU tallied more kills (42), assists (37), blocks (9) and points (53) than Cincinnati.
• TCU’s nine blocks marks the 11th time this season the Frogs have outblocked their opponent.
• TCU has forced opponents to hit less than .200 in seven straight matches.
• Sarah Sylvester led TCU with nine blocks. It’s her fourth match in the past five with at least eight blocks.
• Jalyn Gibson led TCU with 16 kills. It’s her sixth match in a row with double-digit kills.
• It’s Gibson’s fourth time this season leading TCU in kills.
• Gibson also hit a team-best .469.
• Melanie Parra finished second on the team with 12 kills.
• Parra’s 12 kills marks her 12th straight match with 10+ kills.
• Riley Buckley led TCU with 30 assists and also finished second on the team with eight digs.
• Cecily Bramschreiber led TCU with 10 digs. She’s achieved double-digit digs in 14 out of 17 matches played this season.
Up Next
TCU (11-6, 4-2) plays Oklahoma (6-8, 0-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in Norman, Okla. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.