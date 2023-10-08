News Ticker

TCU defeats Cinci in 3 straight

October 8, 2023 Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Cincinnati – 9-6,2-3 Big 12
 TCU –11-6,4-2 Big 12
Set Scores
Team 1 2 3 F
Cincinnati 19 14 15 (0)
TCU 25 25 25 (3)

TCU Notables
TCU recorded a season-best .362 hitting percentage on 42 kills.
• TCU tallied more kills (42), assists (37), blocks (9) and points (53) than Cincinnati.
• TCU’s nine blocks marks the 11th time this season the Frogs have outblocked their opponent.
• TCU has forced opponents to hit less than .200 in seven straight matches.
Sarah Sylvester led TCU with nine blocks. It’s her fourth match in the past five with at least eight blocks.
Jalyn Gibson led TCU with 16 kills. It’s her sixth match in a row with double-digit kills.
• It’s Gibson’s fourth time this season leading TCU in kills.
• Gibson also hit a team-best .469.
• Melanie Parra finished second on the team with 12 kills.
• Parra’s 12 kills marks her 12th straight match with 10+ kills.
Riley Buckley led TCU with 30 assists and also finished second on the team with eight digs.
Cecily Bramschreiber led TCU with 10 digs. She’s achieved double-digit digs in 14 out of 17 matches played this season.
 
Up Next
TCU (11-6, 4-2) plays Oklahoma (6-8, 0-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in Norman, Okla. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

