Dallas Cowboys: 2024 NFL Draft Picks and Grade

This season was one of the best seasons statically for the Dallas Cowboys in years. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the league in touchdown passes with 36 while CeeDee Lamb grabbed 135 passes this year for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cowboys ended up with 12 wins and 5 losses. Their season ended earlier than anticipated with them losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game. The Cowboys won the NFC East and basically couldn’t figure out how to defend a Packers offense that was decent at best. Dallas lost some key players on both sides of the ball in the off season. They lost: RB Tony Pollard to free agency, LT Tyron Smith, DE Dorance Armstrong, C Tyler Biadaz, DE Dante Fowler, DE Neville Gallimore, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DT Jonathan Hankins. Some of the departed had major roles on this team. I would’ve thought that Jerry Jones would have signed some proven veterans this off season but failed again in this endeavor! The majority of the draft picks will need lots of practice and live reps to get playing time on this team. Last season’s first round draft pick defensive tackle Mazi Smith from Michigan couldn’t get on the field even in trash playing time situations. I really don’t see these picks coming in and making noise on this team. Last season’s defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn is now the new head coach for the Washington Commanders. Dallas has had the least amount of on-field production from drafts in recent seasons. Every team in the division has improved across the board. Let’s take a look at this year’s drafts picks and I will give my thoughts and grade.

Round 1, No. 29 (via Detroit): Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma

Losing Tyron Smith was a bit depressing, but Smith spent a lot of time injured. This was a good pick and Guyton certainly has the physical attributes to be a productive mainstay. Dallas’ offensive line is built for the run but he’s a good pass blocker on the right side. I’m sure Coach Mike McCarthy will make the necessary adjustments for Guyton to be successful. Speaking of o-line success, I truly believe if you want a tough, smart and physical lineman that can do everything… always get a big kid from Wisconsin, Michigan State or Notre Dame! Guyton has a lot to prove on the Cowboys line this season. You can’t be a first round draft pick watching from the sidelines.



Round 2, No. 56: Marshawn Kneeland, Defensive End, Western Michigan

This pick was a shocker! I thought Dallas was going to pick Houston Christian defensive end Jalyx Hunt with this pick. Jalyx Hunt dropped all the way to 94 and the Eagles took him. I know what you’re thinking… “Why is he saying this?” Marshawn Kneeland is a solid player but he’s not disruptive as Hunt in my opinion. Dallas has had former draft picks at this position that haven’t panned out over the last 12 seasons. Marshawn has a chance to make a splash this season but he’s playing behind some seasoned veterans. He has to come in hungry!



Round 3, No. 73 (via Detroit): Cooper Beebe, Offensive Tackle, Kansas State

I cover the Big 12 and have watched Beebe over the years. He will be a starter this year for Dallas. He can play at the tackle, center and guard position. He can play alongside Zack Martin or replace Martin on the line. He’s in the best position that he can possibly be in. Keep an eye on him this season. He’s solid as a run and pass blocker opening holes for any runner coming out of the Cowboys backfield.



Round 3, No. 87: Marist Liufau, Linebacker, Notre Dame

Liufau was a stud at Notre Dame over the last two seasons. Keep in mind that Dallas signed Eric Kendricks from Minnesota this offseason. I can see Liufau partnering with Kendricks in some games to shore up the linebackers. He’s a quick study and will get playing time in close games because of the motor that he has. Look for Liufau to be making tackles and disrupting pass plays defending the red zone. This was a good pick.



Round 5, No. 174: Caelen Carson, Cornerback, Wake Forest

Teams that run misdirection plays have been a problem for Dallas the past three seasons. The 49ers, Eagles and Packers are built on this philosophy. Dallas now has a player that can cover the slot receiver and then some. Keep an eye on Carson because defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer loves tall physical DB’s that can tackle in the open field. He will be a lock as the extra corner on 3rd down situations. Usually, you see these types playing on special teams if they make the team, but Carson is different.



Round 6: No. 216: Ryan Flournoy, Wide Receiver, Southeast Missouri State

He’s 6’2, 205 pounds and 25 years old. Last season he caught 118 passes for 1,823 yards and 13 touchdowns. He could easily be the red zone threat that Dallas needs. He can also run the ball out of the backfield. Dallas needs a running back and this dude is a stud. He will see some playing time. He’s also an excellent blocker.



Round 7, No. 233: Nathan Thomas, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette

He’s 6’5, 334 pounds and can move his feet. Over the past 3 seasons Dallas has picks late in the draft that has moved into starting roles like C Tyler Biadasz and Matt Farniok. The Cowboys love big physical offensive lineman. He will be the perfect fit provided that he’s in shape, plays physical and nasty. The offensive line has missed those types of players that establishes themselves as dogs! He can get a spot if he plays like he did when he was in college.



Round 7, No. 244: Justin Rogers, Defensive Tackle, Auburn

Dallas really needs a run stopper! Last season Dallas took, Michigan Wolverine Mazi Smith and it didn’t work out. He’s injured and didn’t see the field like everyone thought he would. Rogers is 6’3, 346 ponds and reminds me of a young Warren Sapp. He can play… but there’s a huge difference between college linemen and NFL lineman. I believe that he will be just fine making that transition. This was a good pick.



Draft Grade: C-

The Cowboys needed a running back but didn’t draft one. The offense and defense line issues have been addressed. Protecting Dak was job one and I think they made some waves with that. We will never know the true grade for these picks until they get on the field. Dallas has been in the playoffs but have failed to get to a conference championship, let alone a Super Bowl title in almost 30 years! This drought has haunted the franchise every season since their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.