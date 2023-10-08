Dallas Stars, getting ready for a run for the Cup

The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club’s regular-season opener on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the St. Louis Blues.
Prior to the game, the 2023-24 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
The team will also host Party on PNC Plaza following the Victory Green Carpet Walk. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature live music from Fort Worth’s electro-pop-dub duo Yokyo, Stars 360 photo booth and plenty of giveaways.
The doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans will receive an LED bracelet courtesy of Bud Light to take part in a special enhanced pregame show. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to take part in the interactive pregame show. Early arriving fans on Saturday night will also receive a 2023-24 magnet schedule courtesy of Ticketmaster.
Additionally, Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges is scheduled to take part in the ceremonial puck drop between the Stars and Blues. Hitzges retired from Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket this summer after spending 20 years with the station and 48 years on the radio airwaves in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (20)
NO. PLAYER POS HT WT BORN BIRTHPLACE SHOOTS 2022-23 TEAM
37 Oskar Bäck C 6-3 210 3/12/2000 Karlstad, Sweden Left Texas (AHL)
14 Jamie Benn LW 6-2 205 7/18/1989 Victoria, British Columbia Left Dallas Stars (NHL)
25 Matěj Blümel RW 6-0 200 5/31/2000 Tabor, Czech Republic Left Texas (AHL) / Dallas (NHL)
22 Mavrik Bourque C 5-10 185 1/8/2002 Plessisville, Quebec Right Texas (AHL)
63 Evgenii Dadonov RW 5-11 189 3/12/1989 Chelyabinsk, Russia Left Montreal (NHL) / Dallas (NHL)
13 Riley Damiani C 5-10 180 3/20/2000 Mississauga, Ontario Right Texas (AHL)
10 Ty Dellandrea C 6-1 195 7/21/2000 Port Perry, Ontario Right Dallas (NHL)
95 Matt Duchene C 5-11 195 1/16/1991 Haliburton, Ontario Left Nashville (NHL)
12 Radek Faksa C 6-3 225 1/9/1994 Vítkov, Czech Republic Left Dallas (NHL)
24 Roope Hintz C 6-3 215 11/17/1996 Tampere, Finland Left Dallas (NHL)
53 Wyatt Johnston C 6-1 185 5/14/2003 Toronto, Ontario Right Dallas (NHL)
40 Kyle McDonald RW 6-4 207 2/5/2002 Ottawa, Ontario Right North Bay (OHL)
27 Mason Marchment LW 6-4 210 6/18/1995 Uxbridge, Ontario Left Dallas (NHL)
16 Joe Pavelski C 5-11 200 7/11/1984 Plover, Wisconsin Right Dallas (NHL)
21 Jason Robertson LW 6-3 200 7/22/1999 Arcadia, California Left Dallas (NHL)
91 Tyler Seguin C 6-1 205 1/31/1992 Brampton, Ontario Right Dallas (NHL)
15 Craig Smith C 6-0 204 9/5/1989 Madison, Wisconsin Right Boston (NHL) / Washington (NHL)
11 Logan Stankoven C 5-7 170 2/26/2003 Kamloops, British Columbia Right Kamloops (WHL)
18 Sam Steel C 5-11 184 2/3/1998 Ardrossan, Alberta Left Minnesota (NHL)
48 Chase Wheatcroft C 6-2 185 5/28/2002 Calgary, Alberta Left Prince George (WHL)
DEFENSEMEN (10)
NO. PLAYER POS HT WT BORN BIRTHPLACE SHOOTS 2022-23 TEAM
81 Jordie Benn D 6-2 201 7/26/1987 Victoria, British Columbia Left Toronto (AHL) / Toronto (NHL)
6 Lian Bichsel D 6-5 225 5/18/2004 Olten, Switzerland Left Leksands IF Jr. (Swe-Jr) / Leksands IF (SHL)
2 Jani Hakanpää D 6-6 225 3/31/1992 Kirkkonummi, Finland Right Dallas (NHL)
44 Joel Hanley D 5-11 190 6/8/1991 Keswick, Ontario Left Dallas (NHL)
55 Thomas Harley D 6-3 205 8/19/2001 Syracuse, New York Left Texas (AHL) / Dallas (NHL)
4 Miro Heiskanen D 6-1 195 7/18/1999 Espoo, Finland Left Dallas (NHL)
23 Esa Lindell D 6-3 220 5/23/1994 Vantaa, Finland Left Dallas (NHL)
5 Nils Lundkvist D 5-11 190 7/27/2000 Pitea, Sweden Right Dallas (NHL)
39 Jerad Rosburg D 6-2 205 6/18/1996 Clarksville, Maryland Left Texas (AHL)
20 Ryan Suter D 6-1 205 1/21/1985 Madison, Wisconsin Left Dallas Stars (NHL)
GOALTENDERS (3)
NO. PLAYER POS HT WT BORN BIRTHPLACE CATCHES 2022-23 TEAM
29 Jake Oettinger G 6-5 220 12/18/1998 Lakeville, Minnesota Left Dallas (NHL)
31 Remi Poirier G 6-2 210 10/6/2001 Farnham, Quebec Left Idaho (ECHL) / Texas (AHL)
41 Scott Wedgewood G 6-2 205 8/14/1992 Brampton, Ontario Left Dallas (NHL