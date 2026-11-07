TCU controls the game, beats Le Moyne 96-41

Lara Somfai scored 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter, TCU had a 21-0 run in the third quarter.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
LEM
|17
|10
|2
|12
|41
|
TCU
|17
|28
|25
|26
|96
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|15-52
|32-62
|Field Goal %
|29
|52
|3PT
|5-26
|7-27
|Three Point %
|19
|26
|FT
|6-7
|25-32
|Free Throw %
|86
|78
|Rebounds
|27
|42
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|29
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|3
|14
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Total Turnovers
|18
|5
|Points Off Turnovers
|2
|24
|Fast Break Points
|2
|35
|Points in Paint
|18
|38
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|57
|Percent Led
|18
|75
Team Notes courtesy of TCU.com
- TCU had four different countries represented in is starting lineup; Germany, Hungary, Portugal and the United States.
- For the second straight night, no Horned Frog logged more than 28 minutes.
- TCU’s reserves accounted for 38 points. Through two games, TCU has generated 42 percent of its offense from its second unit.
- The collective effort from Somfai, Wooten, Vilcinskas, Hall and Grant marked the 12th time in the Campbell era five TCU players have scored in double figures in the same game. TCU has claimed all 12 contests.
- Le Moyne’s two points in the third quarter were the fewest allowed in any quarter in any game by a Campbell-coached team.
- TCU surrendered the sixth-fewest points in the second half of a game in program history in limiting Le Moyne to 14 out of the break.
- TCU’s second half scoring margin (+37) was tied for the program’s fifth largest across its 49 years of existence.
- The Dolphins’ 14 first half points marked the 25th instance since 2023-24 in which TCU has prevented its opponent from hitting the 20-point marker in a half.
- TCU posted its 19th victory of at least 40 points under Campbell.
- Campbell swelled his career nonconference record at TCU to 39-2 overall and 25-0 in the month of November.
- TCU won its 44th consecutive game when scoring at least 80 points.
- Half of the Horned Frogs home wins over the course of the unbeaten streak have been by at least 30 points.
- Thursday’s performance signified TCU’s 40th 20-assist performance under Campbell.
- TCU’s assist-to-turnover ratio stands at 2.82 through two games.
- The Frogs have assisted on 72 percent of their field goals (48-67) thus far.