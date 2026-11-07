Card Comments… Jesse Whittenton

By Gregg Moeller

Jesse Whittenton was obtained in a trade the year before Lombardi came to Green Bay. That’s a bit like buying a run-down, desperate “fixer-upper” home and finding a complete set of ‘58 Topps football cards in a closet.

Yeah, I know my audience.

Just some info on Jesse:

– He holds the Sun Bowl record for thirty-five points in the ‘55 game.

– Lombardi himself described him as “close to a perfect defensive back” as any NFL player.

– Despite only having two cards to his name, he was a two-time Pro Bowl honoree.

– When he retired, he played professional golf. Full bore PGA tour. Not only that, but he and his brother bought a country club, and the first man they hired? Lee Trevino.

– His other card is a ‘62 Post card, and thanks to the distribution snafus it is one of the most valued cards in the collection. That means I don’t have it. Yet.

– He later played on the Senior Tour.

– He died of cancer. However, he had the wherewithal to contribute his brain to the CTE “Brain Bank”. Sure enough, he was in Stage 4.

Perhaps, this quote from his obituary puts it best… His sport legacy, apart from his Hall of Fame celebrity, lasts as a tough performer, a winner and a fierce competitor. His legacy as a person lasts as a gentleman, a loving husband and father, and a really good guy.

I’d take that over Lombardi’s praise. But it would be a tough pick.