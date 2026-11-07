TCU defeated Southern University 106-54

Team Statistics FG 19-55 32-65 Field Goal % 35 49 3PT 2-11 13-27 Three Point % 18 48 FT 14-18 29-34 Free Throw % 78 85 Rebounds 30 43 Offensive Rebounds 13 19 Defensive Rebounds 17 24 Assists 10 26 Steals 8 16 Blocks 6 4 Total Turnovers 22 11 Points Off Turnovers 10 28 Fast Break Points 8 27 Points in Paint 22 36 Fouls 25 19 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 7 54 Percent Led 11 86

TEAM NOTES courtesy of TCU.com

– TCU improved to 3-0 all-time against Southern.

– TCU improved to 2-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.

– TCU improved to 79-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon .

– TCU improved to 55-9 in November and 102-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon.

– TCU outrebounded Southern, 43-30, and improved to 161-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

– TCU had its 12th win in the last 15 games dating back to last season.

– The 53-point win margin was the largest margin of victory for TCU since a 106-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 24, 2014.

– The Horned Frogs had 16 steals, the most since recording the same amount of steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the third most by a team under Dixon.

– TCU was 29-of-34 from the free throw line. It was the fifth-most made by a team under Dixon.

– It was TCU’s first win while scoring 100 points since the second game of last season, also on Nov. 6, a 104-63 win over Saint Francis.

– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the second-straight game. It was the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Frogs had five or more in double figures in the first two games of the season.

– TCU’s 204 points through its first two games are the most by a Horned Frogs team since the 2000-01 season (206).