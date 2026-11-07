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TCU defeated Southern University 106-54

November 7, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
SOU
 28 26 54
TCU
 49 57 106
 
Team Statistics
FG 19-55 32-65
Field Goal % 35 49
3PT 2-11 13-27
Three Point % 18 48
FT 14-18 29-34
Free Throw % 78 85
Rebounds 30 43
Offensive Rebounds 13 19
Defensive Rebounds 17 24
Assists 10 26
Steals 8 16
Blocks 6 4
Total Turnovers 22 11
Points Off Turnovers 10 28
Fast Break Points 8 27
Points in Paint 22 36
Fouls 25 19
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 7 54
Percent Led 11 86

TEAM NOTES courtesy of TCU.com
– TCU improved to 3-0 all-time against Southern.
– TCU improved to 2-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons. 
– TCU improved to 79-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon.
– TCU improved to 55-9 in November and 102-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon. 
– TCU outrebounded Southern, 43-30, and improved to 161-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent. 
– TCU had its 12th win in the last 15 games dating back to last season.
– The 53-point win margin was the largest margin of victory for TCU since a 106-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 24, 2014. 
– The Horned Frogs had 16 steals, the most since recording the same amount of steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the third most by a team under Dixon. 
– TCU was 29-of-34 from the free throw line. It was the fifth-most made by a team under Dixon. 
– It was TCU’s first win while scoring 100 points since the second game of last season, also on Nov. 6, a 104-63 win over Saint Francis. 
– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the second-straight game. It was the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Frogs had five or more in double figures in the first two games of the season.
– TCU’s 204 points through its first two games are the most by a Horned Frogs team since the 2000-01 season (206). 

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