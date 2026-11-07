TCU defeated Southern University 106-54

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
SOU
|28
|26
|54
|
TCU
|49
|57
|106
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|19-55
|32-65
|Field Goal %
|35
|49
|3PT
|2-11
|13-27
|Three Point %
|18
|48
|FT
|14-18
|29-34
|Free Throw %
|78
|85
|Rebounds
|30
|43
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|19
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|24
|Assists
|10
|26
|Steals
|8
|16
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Total Turnovers
|22
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|10
|28
|Fast Break Points
|8
|27
|Points in Paint
|22
|36
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|7
|54
|Percent Led
|11
|86
TEAM NOTES courtesy of TCU.com
– TCU improved to 3-0 all-time against Southern.
– TCU improved to 2-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.
– TCU improved to 79-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon.
– TCU improved to 55-9 in November and 102-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon.
– TCU outrebounded Southern, 43-30, and improved to 161-47 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
– TCU had its 12th win in the last 15 games dating back to last season.
– The 53-point win margin was the largest margin of victory for TCU since a 106-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 24, 2014.
– The Horned Frogs had 16 steals, the most since recording the same amount of steals at Kansas on Jan. 6, 2024. It also ties for the third most by a team under Dixon.
– TCU was 29-of-34 from the free throw line. It was the fifth-most made by a team under Dixon.
– It was TCU’s first win while scoring 100 points since the second game of last season, also on Nov. 6, a 104-63 win over Saint Francis.
– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the second-straight game. It was the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Frogs had five or more in double figures in the first two games of the season.
– TCU’s 204 points through its first two games are the most by a Horned Frogs team since the 2000-01 season (206).