Another dominating performance by Arike Ogunbowale helped the Wings beat Mercury 90-77

June 10, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points, Satou Sabally added 17 points and 16 rebounds to help the Wings beat Griner’s Mercury 90-77

  Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
PHO
21
21
16
19
77
DAL
17
28
23
22
90

Team Stats

 
FG 30-68 32-82
Field Goal % 44.1 39.0
3PT 4-20 8-29
Three Point % 20.0 27.6
FT 13-17 18-19
Free Throw % 76.5 94.7
Rebounds 31 41
Offensive Rebounds 8 17
Defensive Rebounds 23 24
Assists 23 22
Steals 8 7
Blocks 10 9
Total Turnovers 18 15
Points Off Turnovers 23 13
Fast Break Points 8 19
Points in Paint 44 40
Fouls 17 19
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 7 22

