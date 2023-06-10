Another dominating performance by Arike Ogunbowale helped the Wings beat Mercury 90-77

Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points, Satou Sabally added 17 points and 16 rebounds to help the Wings beat Griner’s Mercury 90-77
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|
PHO
|
21
|
21
|
16
|
19
|
77
|
DAL
|
17
|
28
|
23
|
22
|
90
Team Stats
|FG
|30-68
|32-82
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|39.0
|3PT
|4-20
|8-29
|Three Point %
|20.0
|27.6
|FT
|13-17
|18-19
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|94.7
|Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|17
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|24
|Assists
|23
|22
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|10
|9
|Total Turnovers
|18
|15
|Points Off Turnovers
|23
|13
|Fast Break Points
|8
|19
|Points in Paint
|44
|40
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|7
|22