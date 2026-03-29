TCU completes the weekend sweep of Texas Tech

Scoring Summary
|
TCU
|2nd
|Bell,Jack singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Traeger,Nolan scored from second base.
|
0
|
1
|
Texas Tech
|3rd
|Hughes,Logan reached on a fielder’s choice hit to first base, RBI (1-1 KB); Villeneuve,Robin scored; Lopez,Tracer advanced to third base; Shouse,Connor out at second base, 1b to ss.
|
1
|
1
|
TCU
|3rd
|Brunson,Chase grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (0-1 K); Strosnider,Sawyer scored.
|
1
|
2
|
Texas Tech
|6th
|Garcia,Linkin grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (1-2 KBS); Shouse,Connor scored.
|
2
|
2
|
Texas Tech
|8th
|Hughes,Logan doubled down the left field line, RBI (1-1 BF); Lopez,Tracer scored from second base.
|
3
|
2
|
Texas Tech
|8th
|Ferraro,Caden singled to center field, RBI (1-1 KB); Hughes,Logan scored from second base.
|
4
|
2
|
TCU
|8th
|Gargett,Kyuss singled up the middle, RBI (1-1 KB); Traeger,Nolan scored.
|
4
|
3
|
TCU
|8th
|Cramer,Cole singled through the left side of the infield, 2RBI (0-2 KK); Gargett,Kyuss scored; Bell,Jack scored from second base; Griffin,Colton advanced to second base.
|
4
|
5
Stat of the Game:
4 – TCU scored four of its five runs with two outs in the game.
Notes:
• TCU improved to 7-0 in one-run ballgames this season.
• TCU scored first in a game for the 15th time this season.
• TCU registered its 10th double-digit hit (11) game of the year.
• TCU registered a stolen base for the 21st time this season.
• TCU tallied multiple stolen bases (2) in a game for the 11th time this season.
• Colton Griffin posted his sixth multi-hit game of the year and the 28th of his career.
• Griffin tallied his 100th career hit in the contest.
• Cole Cramer collected his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and 27th of his career.
• Sawyer Strosnider recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the year and the 30th of his career.
• Nolan Traeger notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the 20th of his career.
• Jack Bell tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the year and the 12th of his career.