TCU completes the weekend sweep of Texas Tech

TCU 2nd Bell,Jack singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Traeger,Nolan scored from second base. 0 1 Texas Tech 3rd Hughes,Logan reached on a fielder’s choice hit to first base, RBI (1-1 KB); Villeneuve,Robin scored; Lopez,Tracer advanced to third base; Shouse,Connor out at second base, 1b to ss. 1 1 TCU 3rd Brunson,Chase grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (0-1 K); Strosnider,Sawyer scored. 1 2 Texas Tech 6th Garcia,Linkin grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (1-2 KBS); Shouse,Connor scored. 2 2 Texas Tech 8th Hughes,Logan doubled down the left field line, RBI (1-1 BF); Lopez,Tracer scored from second base. 3 2 Texas Tech 8th Ferraro,Caden singled to center field, RBI (1-1 KB); Hughes,Logan scored from second base. 4 2 TCU 8th Gargett,Kyuss singled up the middle, RBI (1-1 KB); Traeger,Nolan scored. 4 3 TCU 8th Cramer,Cole singled through the left side of the infield, 2RBI (0-2 KK); Gargett,Kyuss scored; Bell,Jack scored from second base; Griffin,Colton advanced to second base. 4 5

Stat of the Game:

4 – TCU scored four of its five runs with two outs in the game.