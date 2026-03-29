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TCU completes the weekend sweep of Texas Tech

March 29, 2026 Baseball, Featured, Galleries

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

Scoring Summary

TCU
 2nd Bell,Jack singled up the middle, RBI (0-0); Traeger,Nolan scored from second base.
0
1
Texas Tech
 3rd Hughes,Logan reached on a fielder’s choice hit to first base, RBI (1-1 KB); Villeneuve,Robin scored; Lopez,Tracer advanced to third base; Shouse,Connor out at second base, 1b to ss.
1
1
TCU
 3rd Brunson,Chase grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (0-1 K); Strosnider,Sawyer scored.
1
2
Texas Tech
 6th Garcia,Linkin grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b, RBI (1-2 KBS); Shouse,Connor scored.
2
2
Texas Tech
 8th Hughes,Logan doubled down the left field line, RBI (1-1 BF); Lopez,Tracer scored from second base.
3
2
Texas Tech
 8th Ferraro,Caden singled to center field, RBI (1-1 KB); Hughes,Logan scored from second base.
4
2
TCU
 8th Gargett,Kyuss singled up the middle, RBI (1-1 KB); Traeger,Nolan scored.
4
3
TCU
 8th Cramer,Cole singled through the left side of the infield, 2RBI (0-2 KK); Gargett,Kyuss scored; Bell,Jack scored from second base; Griffin,Colton advanced to second base.
4
5

Stat of the Game:                                                                                                 
4 – TCU scored four of its five runs with two outs in the game.

Notes: 
• TCU improved to 7-0 in one-run ballgames this season.
• TCU scored first in a game for the 15th time this season.
• TCU registered its 10th double-digit hit (11) game of the year.
• TCU registered a stolen base for the 21st time this season.
• TCU tallied multiple stolen bases (2) in a game for the 11th time this season.
Colton Griffin posted his sixth multi-hit game of the year and the 28th of his career.
• Griffin tallied his 100th career hit in the contest.
Cole Cramer collected his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and 27th of his career.
Sawyer Strosnider recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the year and the 30th of his career.
Nolan Traeger notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season and the 20th of his career.
Jack Bell tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the year and the 12th of his career.

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