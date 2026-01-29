10 Houston held off TCU 79-70

Freshman Kingston Flemings scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp had 23 and the #10Houston defeated TCU 79-70 on Wednesday night.
|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
HOU
|43
|36
|79
|
TCU
|30
|40
|70
|
Team Stats
|FG
|24-54
|25-53
|Field Goal %
|44
|47
|3PT
|9-23
|4-15
|Three Point %
|39
|27
|FT
|22-24
|16-25
|Free Throw %
|92
|64
|Rebounds
|31
|30
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|23
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Total Turnovers
|11
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fast Break Points
|6
|9
|Points in Paint
|20
|36
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|15
|1
|Percent Led
|97
|1
TEAM NOTES
– TCU fell to 26-51 all-time against Houston and 19-15 in games played in Fort Worth.
– TCU moved to 8-5 at home this season.
– TCU fell to 1-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
– TCU moved to 10-10 against AP Top 25 teams since the 2021-22 season.
– TCU held Houston to six offensive rebounds, which was the fewest by the Cougars this season.
– TCU lost the rebounding battle by one, 31-30. TCU dropped to 2-7 when getting outrebounded.
– TCU outshot Houston from the field, 47.2 percent to 44.4 percent. The Frogs fell to 11-2 this season and 155-32 under Jamie Dixon when outshooting their opponent.
– The Frogs dropped their first game of the season in black uniforms and are now 2-1 this season.