10 Houston held off TCU 79-70

Team Stats FG 24-54 25-53 Field Goal % 44 47 3PT 9-23 4-15 Three Point % 39 27 FT 22-24 16-25 Free Throw % 92 64 Rebounds 31 30 Offensive Rebounds 6 7 Defensive Rebounds 25 23 Assists 12 15 Steals 6 6 Blocks 1 1 Total Turnovers 11 12 Points Off Turnovers 13 14 Fast Break Points 6 9 Points in Paint 20 36 Fouls 22 22 Technical Fouls 0 1 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 15 1 Percent Led 97 1

TEAM NOTES

– TCU fell to 26-51 all-time against Houston and 19-15 in games played in Fort Worth.

– TCU moved to 8-5 at home this season.

– TCU fell to 1-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

– TCU moved to 10-10 against AP Top 25 teams since the 2021-22 season.

– TCU held Houston to six offensive rebounds, which was the fewest by the Cougars this season.

– TCU lost the rebounding battle by one, 31-30. TCU dropped to 2-7 when getting outrebounded.

– TCU outshot Houston from the field, 47.2 percent to 44.4 percent. The Frogs fell to 11-2 this season and 155-32 under Jamie Dixon when outshooting their opponent.

– The Frogs dropped their first game of the season in black uniforms and are now 2-1 this season.