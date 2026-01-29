News Ticker

#10 Houston held off TCU 79-70

January 29, 2026 Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Freshman Kingston Flemings scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp had 23 and the #10Houston defeated TCU 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Final 1 2 T
HOU
 43 36 79
TCU
 30 40 70
 

Team Stats
FG 24-54 25-53
Field Goal % 44 47
3PT 9-23 4-15
Three Point % 39 27
FT 22-24 16-25
Free Throw % 92 64
Rebounds 31 30
Offensive Rebounds 6 7
Defensive Rebounds 25 23
Assists 12 15
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 1
Total Turnovers 11 12
Points Off Turnovers 13 14
Fast Break Points 6 9
Points in Paint 20 36
Fouls 22 22
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 15 1
Percent Led 97 1

TEAM NOTES
– TCU fell to 26-51 all-time against Houston and 19-15 in games played in Fort Worth.
– TCU moved to 8-5 at home this season.
– TCU fell to 1-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
– TCU moved to 10-10 against AP Top 25 teams since the 2021-22 season.
– TCU held Houston to six offensive rebounds, which was the fewest by the Cougars this season.
– TCU lost the rebounding battle by one, 31-30. TCU dropped to 2-7 when getting outrebounded.
– TCU outshot Houston from the field, 47.2 percent to 44.4 percent. The Frogs fell to 11-2 this season and 155-32 under Jamie Dixon when outshooting their opponent.
– The Frogs dropped their first game of the season in black uniforms and are now 2-1 this season.

