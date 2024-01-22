News Ticker

TCU comeback falls short, loses to Iowa State 73-72

January 22, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
Iowa St. 44 29 73
TCU 26 46 72

Team Stats

 
FG 29-62 23-46
Field Goal % 46.8 50.0
3PT 7-21 6-18
Three Point % 33.3 33.3
FT 8-13 20-26
Free Throw % 61.5 76.9
Rebounds 24 40
Offensive Rebounds 12 15
Defensive Rebounds 12 25
Assists 18 13
Steals 18 5
Blocks 4 5
Total Turnovers 13 27
Points Off Turnovers 36 13
Fast Break Points 15 22
Points in Paint 40 28
Fouls 18 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 19 0

Team Notes

  • TCU moved to 14-16 all-time against Iowa State.
  • The announced attendance of 7,739 was the fifth highest in TCU history. 
  • The Frogs lost their first game at home this season, now 9-1.
  • TCU trailed 44-26 at the half. The 18-point deficit was the Frogs’ most this season at the half. The 26 points tied for the fewest by TCU in a half (Arizona State). 
  • TCU outrebounded Iowa State, 40-24. It was TCU’s third loss this season when outrebounding its opponent.
  • TCU outshot Iowa State, 50.0 percent to 46.8 percent. It was the Frogs’ first loss this season when outshooting their opponent (12-1) and their first loss when shooting 50 percent or better from the field (6-1). 
  • TCU moved to 2-3 over AP Top 25 teams this season. 
  • TCU moved to 36-30 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.
  • The Frogs finished with 27 turnovers, their most since 27 vs. Eastern Michigan on Dec. 21, 1999. 
  • Iowa State’s 28 points off turnovers were the most by a TCU opponent this season. 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly