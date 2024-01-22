TCU comeback falls short, loses to Iowa State 73-72

|1
73
72
Team Stats
|FG
|29-62
|23-46
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|50.0
|3PT
|7-21
|6-18
|Three Point %
|33.3
|33.3
|FT
|8-13
|20-26
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|76.9
|Rebounds
|24
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|12
|25
|Assists
|18
|13
|Steals
|18
|5
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Total Turnovers
|13
|27
|Points Off Turnovers
|36
|13
|Fast Break Points
|15
|22
|Points in Paint
|40
|28
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|19
|0
Team Notes
- TCU moved to 14-16 all-time against Iowa State.
- The announced attendance of 7,739 was the fifth highest in TCU history.
- The Frogs lost their first game at home this season, now 9-1.
- TCU trailed 44-26 at the half. The 18-point deficit was the Frogs’ most this season at the half. The 26 points tied for the fewest by TCU in a half (Arizona State).
- TCU outrebounded Iowa State, 40-24. It was TCU’s third loss this season when outrebounding its opponent.
- TCU outshot Iowa State, 50.0 percent to 46.8 percent. It was the Frogs’ first loss this season when outshooting their opponent (12-1) and their first loss when shooting 50 percent or better from the field (6-1).
- TCU moved to 2-3 over AP Top 25 teams this season.
- TCU moved to 36-30 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.
- The Frogs finished with 27 turnovers, their most since 27 vs. Eastern Michigan on Dec. 21, 1999.
- Iowa State’s 28 points off turnovers were the most by a TCU opponent this season.