SMU blows out TCU 79-53

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Kayla Mokwuah tied a season-high with 12 points and Aja Homes pitched in with 12 points as well, but the TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the SMU Mustangs, 79-53, Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
SMU used an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter and then went on to outscore TCU 23-5 in the second quarter, on the way to earning a road victory. The Horned Frogs (4-5) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs (6-6) built a lead by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and the deficit proved too large to overcome.
SMU 79
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|32
|White,Kayla
|*
|31
|9-19
|0-1
|3-7
|0-6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|10
|Smith,Jasmine
|*
|38
|6-15
|4-7
|2-2
|1-5
|6
|1
|11
|1
|0
|4
|18
|12
|Wilkinson,Savannah
|*
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|4-6
|4-11
|15
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|13
|Bradley,Reagan
|*
|37
|4-9
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|12
|44
|Sanderlin,Danielle
|*
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|02
|Warthen,Keyanna
|
|19
|3-5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|03
|Rufus,Zaria
|
|7
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|00
|Jones,Tamia
|
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|31-69
|6-13
|11-19
|13-34
|47
|10
|22
|6
|2
|8
|79
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|10-17
|1-3
|0-0
|58.82 %
|33.33 %
|0.00%
|2nd Quarter
|7-20
|3-5
|6-8
|35.00 %
|60.00 %
|75.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|7-16
|1-3
|5-11
|43.75 %
|33.33 %
|45.45 %
|4th Quarter
|7-16
|1-2
|0-0
|43.75 %
|50.00 %
|0.00%
|Total
|31-69
|6-13
|11-19
|
|44.9 %
|46.2 %
|57.9 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 14
|Scores Tied: 2 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 34
|Fast Break Points: 21
|Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 12
|Bench Points: 8
TCU 53
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|15
|Holmes,Aja
|*
|37
|4-10
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|20
|Heard,Lauren
|*
|27
|3-10
|1-5
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|04
|Adika,Okako
|*
|16
|2-7
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|32
|Morris,Patricia
|*
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|01
|Jackson,Aahliyah
|*
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Mokwuah,Kayla
|
|15
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|12
|13
|Diggs,Tavy
|
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|02
|Manumaleuga,Tara
|
|17
|1-6
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Bradley,Paige
|
|17
|1-4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|05
|Morris,Yummy
|
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|00
|Germond,Caroline
|
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|21-60
|7-23
|4-7
|6-29
|35
|17
|17
|13
|3
|5
|53
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|7-17
|5-9
|0-0
|41.18 %
|55.56 %
|0.00%
|2nd Quarter
|2-14
|0-5
|1-4
|14.29 %
|0.00 %
|25.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|5-14
|2-5
|2-2
|35.71 %
|40.00 %
|100.00 %
|4th Quarter
|7-15
|0-4
|1-1
|46.67 %
|0.00 %
|100.00 %
|Total
|21-60
|7-23
|4-7
|
|35.0 %
|30.4 %
|57.1 %