SMU blows out TCU 79-53

January 2, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Kayla Mokwuah tied a season-high with 12 points and Aja Homes pitched in with 12 points as well, but the TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the SMU Mustangs, 79-53, Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

SMU used an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter and then went on to outscore TCU 23-5 in the second quarter, on the way to earning a road victory. The Horned Frogs (4-5) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs (6-6) built a lead by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and the deficit proved too large to overcome.

SMU 79

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
32 White,Kayla * 31 9-19 0-1 3-7 0-6 6 2 0 0 0 2 21
10 Smith,Jasmine * 38 6-15 4-7 2-2 1-5 6 1 11 1 0 4 18
12 Wilkinson,Savannah * 36 6-13 0-0 4-6 4-11 15 3 2 2 1 1 16
13 Bradley,Reagan * 37 4-9 2-4 2-2 1-3 4 1 6 2 0 1 12
44 Sanderlin,Danielle * 25 2-3 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 2 0 1 0 4
02 Warthen,Keyanna   19 3-5 0-1 0-0 0-3 3 2 1 1 0 0 6
03 Rufus,Zaria   7 1-5 0-0 0-0 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
00 Jones,Tamia   7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6-4 10 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 200 31-69 6-13 11-19 13-34 47 10 22 6 2 8 79
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 10-17 1-3 0-0
58.82 % 33.33 % 0.00%
2nd Quarter 7-20 3-5 6-8
35.00 % 60.00 % 75.00 %
3rd Quarter 7-16 1-3 5-11
43.75 % 33.33 % 45.45 %
4th Quarter 7-16 1-2 0-0
43.75 % 50.00 % 0.00%
Total 31-69 6-13 11-19
  44.9 % 46.2 % 57.9 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 14 Scores Tied: 2 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 34 Fast Break Points: 21 Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 12 Bench Points: 8

TCU 53

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
15 Holmes,Aja * 37 4-10 4-9 0-0 0-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 12
20 Heard,Lauren * 27 3-10 1-5 1-1 0-2 2 2 4 3 0 1 8
04 Adika,Okako * 16 2-7 2-4 0-0 1-1 2 3 3 1 0 0 6
32 Morris,Patricia * 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 2-3 5 1 0 1 0 0 2
01 Jackson,Aahliyah * 21 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 3 0 0 0 0 0
24 Mokwuah,Kayla   15 6-9 0-0 0-2 1-3 4 1 1 2 2 1 12
13 Diggs,Tavy   20 2-7 0-0 1-2 0-2 2 1 4 0 0 0 5
02 Manumaleuga,Tara   17 1-6 0-3 2-2 0-4 4 1 3 4 0 2 4
10 Bradley,Paige   17 1-4 0-2 0-0 0-3 3 2 0 1 0 1 2
05 Morris,Yummy   15 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 3 2 1 1 0 2
00 Germond,Caroline   3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 200 21-60 7-23 4-7 6-29 35 17 17 13 3 5 53
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 7-17 5-9 0-0
41.18 % 55.56 % 0.00%
2nd Quarter 2-14 0-5 1-4
14.29 % 0.00 % 25.00 %
3rd Quarter 5-14 2-5 2-2
35.71 % 40.00 % 100.00 %
4th Quarter 7-15 0-4 1-1
46.67 % 0.00 % 100.00 %
Total 21-60 7-23 4-7
  35.0 % 30.4 % 57.1 %

