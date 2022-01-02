SMU blows out TCU 79-53

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Kayla Mokwuah tied a season-high with 12 points and Aja Homes pitched in with 12 points as well, but the TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the SMU Mustangs, 79-53, Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

SMU used an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter and then went on to outscore TCU 23-5 in the second quarter, on the way to earning a road victory. The Horned Frogs (4-5) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs (6-6) built a lead by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and the deficit proved too large to overcome.

SMU 79 SMU 79 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 32 White,Kayla * 31 9-19 0-1 3-7 0-6 6 2 0 0 0 2 21 10 Smith,Jasmine * 38 6-15 4-7 2-2 1-5 6 1 11 1 0 4 18 12 Wilkinson,Savannah * 36 6-13 0-0 4-6 4-11 15 3 2 2 1 1 16 13 Bradley,Reagan * 37 4-9 2-4 2-2 1-3 4 1 6 2 0 1 12 44 Sanderlin,Danielle * 25 2-3 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 2 0 1 0 4 02 Warthen,Keyanna 19 3-5 0-1 0-0 0-3 3 2 1 1 0 0 6 03 Rufus,Zaria 7 1-5 0-0 0-0 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 00 Jones,Tamia 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6-4 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals – 200 31-69 6-13 11-19 13-34 47 10 22 6 2 8 79 Team Summary FG 3PT FT 1st Quarter 10-17 1-3 0-0 58.82 % 33.33 % 0.00% 2nd Quarter 7-20 3-5 6-8 35.00 % 60.00 % 75.00 % 3rd Quarter 7-16 1-3 5-11 43.75 % 33.33 % 45.45 % 4th Quarter 7-16 1-2 0-0 43.75 % 50.00 % 0.00% Total 31-69 6-13 11-19 44.9 % 46.2 % 57.9 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 14 Scores Tied: 2 time(s) Points in the Paint: 34 Fast Break Points: 21 Lead Changed: 3 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 12 Bench Points: 8