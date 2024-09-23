News Ticker

Rangers complete comeback in final home game

September 23, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Marcus Semien singled into the left field corner to score Leody Taveras as the Texas Rangers rallied from five-runs down to defeat the Mariners 6-5.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea  0 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 5 8 0
Tex  0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 1 6 10 2

Scoring Summary

 

Inning

 SEA TEX
  2nd Moore singled to left, Turner scored, Crawford to second. 1 0
  3rd Raleigh homered to left (402 feet). 2 0
  6th Robles singled to left, Polanco scored and Moore scored. 4 0
  6th Robles scored on throwing error by shortstop Smith, Robles to third on pickoff error by second baseman Semien. 4 0
  6th Smith singled to center, Taveras scored, Semien to second. 5 1
  6th Langford homered to left center (396 feet), Semien scored and Smith scored. 5 4
  7th Taveras homered to right (391 feet). 5 5
  9th Semien singled to left, Taveras scored. 5 6

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly