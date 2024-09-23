Rangers complete comeback in final home game

Marcus Semien singled into the left field corner to score Leody Taveras as the Texas Rangers rallied from five-runs down to defeat the Mariners 6-5.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Sea 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Tex 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
|2
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|SEA
|TEX
|2nd
|Moore singled to left, Turner scored, Crawford to second.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Raleigh homered to left (402 feet).
|2
|0
|6th
|Robles singled to left, Polanco scored and Moore scored.
|4
|0
|6th
|Robles scored on throwing error by shortstop Smith, Robles to third on pickoff error by second baseman Semien.
|4
|0
|6th
|Smith singled to center, Taveras scored, Semien to second.
|5
|1
|6th
|Langford homered to left center (396 feet), Semien scored and Smith scored.
|5
|4
|7th
|Taveras homered to right (391 feet).
|5
|5
|9th
|Semien singled to left, Taveras scored.
|5
|6