Reynolds scores 21, TCU beats BYU 71-67

FG 22-46 25-59 Field Goal % 47.8 42.4 3PT 9-24 9-24 Three Point % 37.5 37.5 FT 14-19 12-19 Free Throw % 73.7 63.2 Rebounds 35 24 Offensive Rebounds 7 6 Defensive Rebounds 28 18 Assists 16 14 Steals 2 9 Blocks 3 2 Total Turnovers 16 6 Points Off Turnovers 6 17 Fast Break Points 12 6 Points in Paint 26 28 Fouls 17 14 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 6 10

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 4-20 all-time against BYU, snapping the Cougars 17-game win streak in the series.

– Jamie Dixon ‘s record improved to 497-239 as a head coach.

– TCU improved to 9-0 at home this season.

– TCU improved to 111-38 overall and 41-32 in Big 12 games at home under Dixon.

– TCU committed six turnovers. It was the Frogs’ fifth time this season and third time in the last four games with less than 10 turnovers.

– There were 12 ties and 17 lead changes.