Reynolds scores 21, TCU beats BYU 71-67

|1
|2
|T
|BYU
|37
|30
|67
|TCU
|34
|37
|71
Team Stats
|FG
|22-46
|25-59
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|42.4
|3PT
|9-24
|9-24
|Three Point %
|37.5
|37.5
|FT
|14-19
|12-19
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|63.2
|Rebounds
|35
|24
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|18
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Total Turnovers
|16
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|17
|Fast Break Points
|12
|6
|Points in Paint
|26
|28
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|10
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 4-20 all-time against BYU, snapping the Cougars 17-game win streak in the series.
– Jamie Dixon‘s record improved to 497-239 as a head coach.
– TCU improved to 9-0 at home this season.
– TCU improved to 111-38 overall and 41-32 in Big 12 games at home under Dixon.
– TCU committed six turnovers. It was the Frogs’ fifth time this season and third time in the last four games with less than 10 turnovers.
– There were 12 ties and 17 lead changes.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Noah Reynolds led the team in scoring for the fifth-straight game and the sixth time this season with 21 points. It was the eighth time this season and the fifth-straight game scoring in double figures. It was his second game this season and 18th game of his career scoring 20 or more points.
– Reynolds was 8-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. The three made 3-pointers tied a season high.
– Vasean Allette scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight game with 11.
– The starting backcourt of Allette and Reynolds had zero turnovers.
– Allette’s team-leading five assists were a season high.
– Trazarien White was 1-for-2 from 3-point range. It was his ninth-straight game with a made 3-pointer.
– Micah Robinson, who earned his first-career start, matched a season-high with 10 points.
– Robinson was 5-of-5 from the free throw line including two of them with 4.9 seconds to play to put the game away. The five made free throws matched his season best.