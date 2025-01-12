News Ticker

Reynolds scores 21, TCU beats BYU 71-67

January 12, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
BYU 37 30 67
TCU 34 37 71

Team Stats

 
FG 22-46 25-59
Field Goal % 47.8 42.4
3PT 9-24 9-24
Three Point % 37.5 37.5
FT 14-19 12-19
Free Throw % 73.7 63.2
Rebounds 35 24
Offensive Rebounds 7 6
Defensive Rebounds 28 18
Assists 16 14
Steals 2 9
Blocks 3 2
Total Turnovers 16 6
Points Off Turnovers 6 17
Fast Break Points 12 6
Points in Paint 26 28
Fouls 17 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 10

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 4-20 all-time against BYU, snapping the Cougars 17-game win streak in the series.
–       Jamie Dixon‘s record improved to 497-239 as a head coach.
–       TCU improved to 9-0 at home this season.
–       TCU improved to 111-38 overall and 41-32 in Big 12 games at home under Dixon.
–       TCU committed six turnovers. It was the Frogs’ fifth time this season and third time in the last four games with less than 10 turnovers.
–       There were 12 ties and 17 lead changes.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
–       Noah Reynolds led the team in scoring for the fifth-straight game and the sixth time this season with 21 points. It was the eighth time this season and the fifth-straight game scoring in double figures. It was his second game this season and 18th game of his career scoring 20 or more points.
–       Reynolds was 8-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. The three made 3-pointers tied a season high.
–       Vasean Allette scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight game with 11.
–       The starting backcourt of Allette and Reynolds had zero turnovers.
–       Allette’s team-leading five assists were a season high.
–       Trazarien White was 1-for-2 from 3-point range. It was his ninth-straight game with a made 3-pointer.
–       Micah Robinson, who earned his first-career start, matched a season-high with 10 points.
–       Robinson was 5-of-5 from the free throw line including two of them with 4.9 seconds to play to put the game away. The five made free throws matched his season best.

