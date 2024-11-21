13 SMU Mustangs vs Virginia Cavaliers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can #13 SMU Win the Conference?

This is the Mustangs first year in the ACC and they didn’t disappoint Mustangs fans this season. The Mustangs sit in the top spot in conference and even if they drop this one on the road, they still will play for their conference title. The Mustangs can win their conference and play in a major bowl game this season. Here’s the horrible part of the story, I don’t think SMU won’t be playing in the expanded playoff system. I know it doesn’t make sense. SMU is one of the best teams in the country but they will probably get snubbed because of their conference. No one thinks that they can compete with the other power schools. This is definitely a head scratcher!



Atlantic Coastal Conference Standings

The ACC has cleared itself out right now. If SMU wins out they will play Clemson, Miami, Syracuse or Louisville for the title game. These teams will battle it out to play SMU. SMU sits in the top spot followed by Clemson in second, Miami in 3rd and Syracuse in 4th place. The Virginia Cavaliers are in the 9th spot and they would love to beat the Mustangs at home and getting their 6th win making them bowl eligible. This would be a huge win for the Cavaliers if they can pull it off.



Game Info

#13 SMU Mustangs vs Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday – November 23 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Scott Stadium – Charlottesville, VA



#13 SMU Mustangs (9-1, 6-0 ACC)

The Mustangs are red hot and sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings is a winner. I told everyone that this kid could play. His transition as the starter has helped this team elevate to a place that SMU hasn’t seen in years. He has 2,198 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He doesn’t have the huge numbers that other quarterback has but what counts are the wins. Running back Brashard Smith has 1,026 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He will be the x-factor for the offense this game. Establishing the run will be key for the Mustangs on the road this week.



Virginia Cavaliers (5-5, 3-3 ACC)

The Cavaliers have struggled this season. Right now, they are 5-5 and are looking to get that elusive 6th win to become bowl eligible. In their last 5 games, the Cavaliers are 1-4 with losses to Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers are led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He has 2,017 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Players to watch: RB Xavier Brown, WR Malachi Fields, S Jonas Sanker and S Antonio Clay.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 78.2% chance of winning on the road and clinching a birth in the ACC championship game. The over/under 58.5, the safe bet is take the over. I’m taking the Mustangs by 10+. This should be a cake walk for the Mustangs.



Final Score

Mustangs – 38

Cavaliers – 24