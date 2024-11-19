Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC North Standings

The AFC North will have two teams that will make the playoffs this year. Pittsburgh and Baltimore. They are number 1 and 2 in the division. The Cleveland Browns are sitting in last place, and they will be just fine in about 2 years. Cincinnati will make a move within the next few games to apply pressure on the top two teams. Pittsburgh will be using this game as an opportunity to lock themselves into the top spot. The Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should win coach of the year. He has two quarterbacks that have play significant time this season and they are now sitting at 8-2.



Injury Report

Both teams have two or more players listed as questionable on the injury report this week. Pittsburgh has two players listed as questionable: TE Mycole Pruitt and LB Alex Highsmith with a return of 11/21, they also listed CB C.J. Henderson, CB Cory Trice Jr, WR Roman Wilson not returning. The Browns have four players listed as questionable with a return 11/21: OT Jedrick Willis Jr, WR Elijah Moore, TE David Njoku and G Joel Botino with OT Dawand Jones on the IR.



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday – November 21- 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland, OH



Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2, 4-1 Away)

The Steelers are riding a 5-game winning streak. They have wins over the Raiders, Jets, Giants, Commanders and Baltimore. Everyone in the country thought that head coach Mike Tomlin starting veteran quarterback Russell Wilson over Justin Fields was crazy, but they are in a really good place. The Steelers offense is averaging 29 points in the last 5 games. The defense is only giving up an average of 22 points per game in that span. Players to watch: RB Najee Harris, WR George Pickens, LB Patrick Queen and CB Donte Jackson.



Cleveland Browns (2-8, 1-4 Home)

The Browns are the poster children for, “Better lock next year”, in the NFL. The Browns are on their 3rd quarterback Jamies Winston this season. He has 1047 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions since being named the starter this season (after the QB Watson injury in Game 5). The offense will need to establish the run to open up the passing game. The defense must apply pressure to the Steelers quarterback Wilson from start to finish. Players to watch: RB Jerome Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, S Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 54% chance of winning on the road this weekend. This game will be closer than what everyone is predicting. The team with the slowest start will lose this one easily. I’m taking the Browns by 6! I know it’s crazy but I’m writing this… not you!



Final Score

Browns – 29

Steelers – 23