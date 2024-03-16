News Ticker

Stars get pounded by the Devils, today they host the Kings

March 16, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period NJ DAL
0:15 Wyatt Johnston (25)

Assists: Jamie Benn (33), Thomas Harley (22)
 0 1
5:41 Erik Haula (14)

Unassisted
 1 1
12:04 Craig Smith (8)

Assists: Jani Hakanpaa (10), Ty Dellandrea (7)
 1 2
17:14 Chris Tierney (2)

Assists: Kurtis MacDermid (1), Nick DeSimone (5)
 2 2
 
 
2nd Period NJ DAL
1:31 Dawson Mercer (17)

Assists: Nico Hischier (30), Luke Hughes (25)
 3 2
3:52 Timo Meier (19)

Assists: Jesper Bratt (43), Simon Nemec (15)
 4 2
5:12 Tomas Nosek (1)

Assists: Curtis Lazar (14)
 5 2
 
 
3rd Period NJ DAL
14:25 Alexander Holtz (14)

Assists: Chris Tierney (6), Timo Meier (17)
 6 2

Penalties

1st Period
9:16
Kurtis MacDermid Interference against Esa Lindell
 
 
2nd Period
12:06
Kevin Bahl Cross-checking against Ty Dellandrea
19:23
Kevin Bahl Cross-checking against Craig Smith
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period

