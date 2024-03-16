Stars get pounded by the Devils, today they host the Kings

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|NJ
|DAL
|0:15
|Wyatt Johnston (25)
Assists: Jamie Benn (33), Thomas Harley (22)
|0
|1
|5:41
|Erik Haula (14)
Unassisted
|1
|1
|12:04
|Craig Smith (8)
Assists: Jani Hakanpaa (10), Ty Dellandrea (7)
|1
|2
|17:14
|Chris Tierney (2)
Assists: Kurtis MacDermid (1), Nick DeSimone (5)
|2
|2
|2nd Period
|NJ
|DAL
|1:31
|Dawson Mercer (17)
Assists: Nico Hischier (30), Luke Hughes (25)
|3
|2
|3:52
|Timo Meier (19)
Assists: Jesper Bratt (43), Simon Nemec (15)
|4
|2
|5:12
|Tomas Nosek (1)
Assists: Curtis Lazar (14)
|5
|2
|3rd Period
|NJ
|DAL
|14:25
|Alexander Holtz (14)
Assists: Chris Tierney (6), Timo Meier (17)
|6
|2
Penalties
|1st Period
|9:16
|
Kurtis MacDermid Interference against Esa Lindell
|2nd Period
|12:06
|
Kevin Bahl Cross-checking against Ty Dellandrea
|19:23
|
Kevin Bahl Cross-checking against Craig Smith
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period