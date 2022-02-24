Stars beat Jets in OT

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

In a tight Wild Card race where every point counts, the Dallas Stars left the American Airlines Center with two in a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Despite vastly outshooting the Jets throughout the game, the Stars never looked too threatening, thanks largely to a dreadful 0-for-5 on the power play. They also never held a lead until the final buzzer, with Winnipeg scoring early in the first and third periods.

But the Stars managed to prevail all the same, thanks in large part to their second line — Jamie Benn, Denis Gurianov, and Tyler Seguin each scored a goal, in that order. It was a three point night for Benn, two for Seguin, and while Gurianov only found the scoresheet once, he was a pain in the Jets’ side all night with four shots on goal.

Jake Oettinger also put in yet another solid performance in his fourth consecutive start.