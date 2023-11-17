SMU Mustangs vs Memphis Tigers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Memphis Tigers

Saturday – November 18 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN

Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (8-2, 6-0 American)

Memphis Tigers (8-2, 5-1 American)



This is a huge American Conference match up in Memphis this weekend. The Mustangs are currently in second place right behind #24 Tulane at 6-0 in the conference while the Tigers are 5-1. It’s a tight race in the conference and a win for SMU keeps the race just that much closer, but a Tulane loss this weekend and SMU can take control of the conference and be poised to play in the conference championship game. Let’s take a closer look at the Mustangs on the road in Memphis.



Why you should watch this game

SMU needs the win to solidify dominance in the conference and lock themselves in for the conference championship game. This will be huge for bowl seeding and the bowl selection committee placing them into a major bowl game this year.



SMU Mustangs

SMU has a chance to break through that glass ceiling this weekend. Over the past two seasons, SMU gets right to the top but can never smash through. Quarterback Preston Stone is the man to take the team to the top of the American Conference. He has 2,589 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has a target on the outside that’s a chain mover in wide out Jake Bailey who has 414 receiving yards averaging 12.6 yards a reception. The x-factor will be the Mustangs defense stopping the Memphis passing attack.



Memphis Tigers

Quarterback Seth Henigan will have his hands full with the Mustangs defensive line. He has 2,864 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He can slice up a defense and his favorite weapon is Roc Taylor. Taylor has 779 receiving yards with 4 touchdowns. The x-factor will be the Mustangs stopping running back Blake Watson. He has 909 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns this season. Memphis has a balanced attack and will be looking to keep the Mustangs defense guessing this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 74.7% chance of winning on the road in Memphis. I’m taking SMU by 10! This game is huge for both teams, but the Mustangs are just a better team at this point.



Final Score

Mustangs – 40

Tigers – 30