North Texas Mean Green vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Saturday – November 18 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Chapman Stadium – Tulsa, OK



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (3-7, 1-5 American)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7, 1-5 American)



Both teams have identical records, and their season has gone the same way. North Texas has struggled all season with stopping the run while Tulsa’s defense has struggled with opposing team’s passing game. North Texas really needs this win to at least change the fortune for this team heading into the final part of their schedule. Let’s take a look at this week’s North Texas Mean Green team on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.



Why you should watch this game

There will be a winner in this one. North Texas desperately needs a win this week. It’s hard watching a decent team lose games late in the 4th quarter of their last 4 games. Can they turn it around? We will see.



North Texas Mean Green

This season hasn’t been good to the Mean Green. One thing I can say is that Junior quarterback Chandler Rogers has been one of the best players on the team and in the country. He has passed for 2685 yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Here’s the sad part, he would consider for the Heisman if he played in a power conference. Keep an eye on him because he has the talent to beat teams with his arm or legs. The x-factor for a Mean Green win will be THE WHOLE DEFENSE! The defense will need to play lights outs from start to finish this week.



Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Golden Hurricane has a diamond in the rough with freshman quarterback Cardell Williams. He is 6’2, 175-pound kid that can run and pass the ball with no effort. He will be the x-factor for the offense. Here are the players to watch: RB Anthony Watkins, WR Kamdyn Benjamin, RB Tahj Gary and DE Zaid Hamden. The defense will need to create turnovers and keep the Mean Green off balance with various blitzes to have a shot at home this week. As mentioned before the pass defense has to improve as well.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 53.3% chance of winning on the road. UNT hasn’t been favored to win since Week 2 of this year’s schedule. I’m taking UNT by 6! Like I said, one of the teams has to win!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Golden Hurricane – 24