Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 18 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: Big12/ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Baylor Bears (3-7, 2-5 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)



It’s another edition of the Big 12’s “Holy War”. The Christian school will face each other for bragging rights and then some. In their last 5 games, TCU is 1 and 4 and their only win was against BYU 44-11. Baylor has the same 1 and 4 result however their win was a 32-29 victory over Cincinnati. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up against Baylor at home this Saturday.



Why you should watch this game

TCU desperately need to win their last two games to become bowl eligible this season. Can they, do it? Tune in to see! Baylor on the other hand is fighting for their head coach. Dave Aranda could end up on the hot seat if his team doesn’t produce. Can they, do it? Tune in to see!



Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears were once one of the more dominant teams in the conference but has had a tough one this season. Keep in mind they still have some players left from their conference championship team a few years ago. Baylor has a proven leader in quarterback Blake Shapen. He has 1,991 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for a Bears win. Players to watch: RB Dominic Richardson, WR Monaray Baldwin, DE Matt Jones and CB Caden Jenkins.



TCU Horned Frogs

Quarterback Josh Hoover or Chandler Morris? One of these two guys will need to take the reins and get two wins to become bowl eligible this season. Here’s the thing, TCU can salvage this season by getting the last two wins of the regular season. Players to watch: QB – whomever is playing! RB Emani Bailey, WR Savion Williams, DT Namdi Obiazor and CB Bud Clark. These guys will play a huge part in a TCU win at home this weekend. My x-factor here will be defensive line of the Horned Frogs. They can make things easier for the offense if they make a few plays on their end.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with an 85.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by 13! They really need to win this game and the next one to salvage the season. Plus I think they have home field advantage that will be a difference maker for the team.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 30

Bears – 17