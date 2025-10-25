Sick New World is Coming to Fort Worth

SICK NEW WORLD EXPANDS — Fort Worth, Texas Tapped For 2026 Festival at Texas Motor Speedway

One-day heavy-music takeover set for October 24, 2026; tickets on sale Oct. 24, 2025 (presales begin Oct. 23).

FORT WORTH, TX — October 24, 2025 — Sick New World — the high-energy heavy / alternative festival that burst onto the scene in Las Vegas in 2023 — will expand to North Texas in 2026 with a one-day edition at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on October 24, 2026. Tickets for the Fort Worth event go on sale Friday, October 24, 2025, with presales beginning Thursday, October 23, 2025; tickets and information are available through the festival’s official ticket portal.

Sick New World launched in Las Vegas as a nostalgia-forward yet forward-looking celebration of nu-metal, industrial, and alternative heavy music, assembling major acts from the late-’90s/early-2000s era alongside contemporary heavy artists for a single, immersive day of music. The inaugural Las Vegas festival took place in May 2023 and quickly established the event’s identity — big crowds, stacked lineups and multiple stages — returning again in 2024 before a 2025 layover that preceded the 2026 comeback announcement.

Festival organizers say the Texas edition will spotlight a similarly wide stylistic sweep — from classic nu-metal and alt-metal to industrial, metalcore and experimental heavy acts — giving Dallas–Fort Worth metal fans a hometown chance to experience the scale and production values that made the Las Vegas editions a major festival talking point. The 2026 rollout will pair a spring Las Vegas date with the new Fort Worth date in the fall, providing two anchor U.S. shows for the festival’s return.

Ticketing & VIP

• General public on-sale: Friday, October 24, 2025.

• Presales: Begin Thursday, October 23, 2025.

• Ticket types will include general admission and tiered VIP/ultimate packages; organizers have published pricing tiers and packages on the festival site. Fans are encouraged to consult the official Sick New World Texas ticket page for up-to-date availability and official sale links.

A bit of context

Sick New World arrived in Las Vegas positioned as a sister festival to other major Live Nation-run gatherings, but with a distinctly heavier bent — curating veteran acts (System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Ministry and others) alongside modern heavy artists and genre crossovers. The festival’s ability to bring together legacy names and current scene players helped it grow a devoted following, and the announced 2026 expansion marks the festival’s next phase as it becomes a multi-city event.

About Sick New World

Sick New World is a heavy-music festival experience produced by Live Nation and partners, known for large single-day events that blend high-profile headliners with deep, curated lineups across multiple stages. For official announcements, full lineup details, and ticketing, visit the festival’s website.

Pre-sale tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Oct. 24, 2025. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here. General admission tickets start at $299, with VIP tickets starting at $650 and ticket and hotel packages starting at $719, according to the event website.