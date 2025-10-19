2025-26 Dallas Mavericks Season Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last Season

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history sending All-star Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. The league went wild and seeing the results was absolutely crazy, especially in the city of Dallas. The Mavericks fell to 39-43 and 10th place in the Western Conference. Keep in mind that the team is just two years removed from the NBA Finals. Dallas will be one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Returning head coach Jason Kidd has a solid team heading into the 2025-26 season. Kyrie Irving is still out with an Achilles injury and is expected back in a few months. There is hope… and his name is Cooper Flagg!



New Mavericks

The Mavericks landed the first pick in the NBA draft and chose Duke’s captain Cooper Flagg. He will be the cornerstone for the Mavericks organization for years to come. Last season after Kyrie’s injury, Dallas needed a proven back up at the point guard position. This year, Dallas brought in some quality veterans to keep the ship upright in any situation e.g. key injuries. Point guard D’Angelo Russell has game experience and has played on championship teams which is huge for the Mavericks at that spot. He will bring leadership and toughness as a backup point guard. The Dallas Mavericks potential starting 5 to start the season: PG D’Angelo Russell, SG Klay Thompson, SF Cooper Flagg, PF Anthony Davis and C Derek Lively II. This is the best 5 on the team starting out the season. When Kyrie returns there will be a shake up in the lineup.



Upcoming Games

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – October 22 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the first meeting of 4 games against the Spurs. Both teams are looking to start the season off with a win. Dallas will need to open the floor us with Derrick Lively II to keep Victor Wembanyama away from the rim. Dallas has an effective motion offense to combat shot blockers and keep them out of the paint. Finding the continuity for this team will be key for Dallas. New faces in the starting lineup changes the dynamics for them from last season. Players to watch: Dallas SG Klay Thompson versus Spurs G Harrison Barnes. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 56.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Mavericks – 113

Spurs – 100



Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – October 24 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA / WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TV



This will be the first game of the season series between both teams. This is also the second home game of the season for the Mavericks. Dallas will have their hands full with working their starting lineup and team continuity to start the season off. They have the talent to make a run at a championship, but they will need to first find an identity for the squad. Players to watch: C Derrick Lively II and PF Anthony Davis. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 75.9% chance of winning at home Friday night. I’m taking Dallas by 20+! Washington is a young team that will eventually be a good team but not on Friday night.



Final Score

Mavericks – 102

Wizards – 74