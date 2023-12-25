SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Preview: Texas State Bobcats vs Rice Owls

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Texas State Bobcats vs Rice Owls

Tuesday – December 26 – 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Texas State Bobcats (7-5 Sun Belt)

Rice University Owls (6-6 American Athletic)



In the Heart of Texas…

This is the first time in the history of this bowl that two Texas teams will play against each other. It seems like this game has always been a good game, proof being that the last three bowl games coming down to the winner winning by a touchdown or less. This will be the first bowl game that the Bobcats will play in since becoming a D1 program, while the Owls are playing in back-to-back bowl games. Look for fireworks in this one.



Texas State Bobcats

The Bobcats are in uncharted waters playing in their first bowl game. Head coach G.J. Kinne is ecstatic for his young squad. “My kids are fired up!”, Kinne shared at the press conference. “You will see talented kids pour their hearts out to bring the trophy home to Central Texas”. The Bobcats are led by sophomore TJ Finley. He has 3,287 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Players to watch: RB Ismail Mahdi, WR Joey Hobert, LB Brian Holloway and CB Kaleb Ford-Dement. The x-factor will be the offensive line for the Bobcats. The offense averages 36 points per game.



Rice Owls

The Owls will be ready to claim the trophy in Dallas. This team can score from anywhere on the field. This season alone they have four comeback victories with one of them being against the Houston Cougars in a double overtime 43-41 victory. Quarterback JT Daniels brought veteran leadership to the team for most of the season. The senior helmsman has 2443 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He transferred from West Virginia, and you know he has big time playing experience coming from the Big 12 conference. He also retired due to concussion issues. His shoes will be hard to fill. The QB duties will be split between AJ Padgett and Chase Jenkins. Both are from Texas. Both are freshman. Both will make their fair of mistakes. Players to watch: RB Dean Connors, WR Luke McCaffrey, S PLae Wyatt and CB Tre’Shon Devones.



Prediction

ESPN has the Owls with a 61.1% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 59.5, so take the under. I’m taking Rice by 4! I really want to take the Bobcats, but their defense is giving up 31 points per game. Rice will find a way to win with their young guns taking snaps.



Final Score

Owls – 21

Bobcats – 17