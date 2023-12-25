Dallas Mavericks: Hanging in There

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are proving that you need a bench to keep up with teams in the Western Conference. At the time of this article, the Mavericks have three players currently out with injuries. PG Kyrie Irving, PF Maxi Kleber and SG Josh Green. Center Dereck Lively II is a game time decision against the Suns. The rotation for this team is small and there are players that can fill in until the injured are cleared to return. PG Kyrie Irving’s 23 points per game is truly missed especially during the 4th quarter when he basically takes over a game with crucial assists and points in the paint. This week the Mavericks bench will be tested with Phoenix, Cleveland, Minnesota and Golden State on the schedule.



Look! You have talent on the team…

The Mavericks have a talented team when all the pieces are there. They still have some productive players that just need to step up their game while some players are out. The key for this team to bounce back is player rotation. Dallas can match up with pretty much any team and win. We’ve watched this team beat every team on their schedule over the past few years when healthy. Player rotation is a huge problem for Coach Kidd and his staff. The Mavericks have 3 two-way players that can defend and score but don’t get the playing time needed to make much impact. You can’t win with an 8- or 9-man rotation in the NBA. When a top tier player goes down who do you use? A player that struggles in tight games is your answer. Practice is totally different than game time scenarios. Hey coach! Play some of those young guys!



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Date : December 25

Time: 9:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

This game will be a huge test for the Mavericks. Dallas has missing players and the bench isn’t producing what the Mavericks need to win games. I’m taking the Suns by 12.

Final Score: Mavericks 121 – Suns 133



Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 27

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

At time of this article being published, both teams have similar records. The Cavaliers has a 4 and 1 record in their last 5 games while Dallas is 2 and 3 in that span. Dallas will need to crash the boards and create turnovers to get a win at home. I’m taking Dallas by 9!

Final Score: Mavericks 95 – Cavaliers 82



Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: December 28

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This game will be the tests of tests this week for the Mavericks. The Timberwolves sit at the top of the Western Conference. SG Anthony Edwards is a bonafide star that rising. The Mavericks will need to attack him on the wing and not allow him to get into the paint. I’m taking Minnesota by 14! The Mavericks struggle with young athletic guards. I don’t think this ends well for our Lil’ Mavs.

Final Score: Mavericks 117 – Timberwolves 131



Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Date: December 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The Mavericks defense will be tested in this one, not only will the wing players have to fight over screens and picks, but the big men will need to get into the paint and get the ball off the glass. The Warriors big men takes pride in rebounding. PG Steph Curry can score from any spot on the court at any time when he gets hot. I’m taking Golden State by 20!

Finals Score: Mavericks 100 – Warriors 120