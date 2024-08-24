Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Preseason: Dallas is 1-1 this preseason

The Dallas Cowboys will play their last preseason game Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas is currently 1-1 and looking to build on last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas had some bright spots in the game, both on offense and defense. Last week, Dallas scored 27 points and looks as if they are ready to start the season with a backup under center. “Nope!” don’t get too riled up. Dak Prescott is the starter, but Trey Lance looks as if he could go right now. Last week Lance was 15-21, 151 yards and 1 touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 34 yards on 7 carries for his lone touchdown. Keep an eye on the defense in this game. The Chargers offense are in a rebuilding year and if Dallas can create a few turnovers and stop the run, they will win this last preseason game easily.



Who’s In and Who’s Out

It was hinted that Dak Prescott might get a few reps this game. Dallas definitely needs for him to get some game time snaps before the season starts. Dallas will use veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter. He’s slated to be the starting running back this season. Players to watch: Wide receivers Racey McMath, Jalen Brooks and rookie Ryan Flournoy. Dallas is big on Flournoy. He has been the target for both back up quarterbacks this preseason. OT Tyler Guyton, OT Earl Bostick, Jr, LB Damone Clark is listed as questionable. Look for the starters to get some time heading into the season.



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – August 24 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: NFL Network/ NFL+

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas



Los Angeles Chargers (0-2, 0-0 Away)

The Chargers are led by former University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He has a young stud quarterback in Justin Herbert who is one of the league’s bright young stars. The Chargers are in a rebuild mode this season. Heck they gave away their top wide receiver and running back through trades and free agency. The Chargers have promise with their draftees and veterans they brought in. Back up quarterback Easton Stick has played pretty solid this preseason, but the defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses. Running back Kimani Vidal will see a lot of time carrying the ball. He will be that one shining point for the Chargers this year. Keep an eye on him.



Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Home)

The Cowboys offense will be mediocre until All-Pro wide out CeeDee Lamb signs his extension. Keep an eye on wide out Kelvin Harmon, Racey McMath and Ryan Flournoy. They will play a huge part as the second option. The running game will be key this game. Dallas will establish the run and get that big offensive line in game shape. Look for the defense to continue their tough play in the secondary. In the two previous preseason games, Dallas has recorded an interception. The key for Dallas is coaching! Will coach McCarthy make in game decisions on the fly or will he stick to his scripted plays? Making in-game adjustments has plagued the Cowboys for years.



Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys faithfuls will pour into “Jerry World” like Dallas is playing in the Super Bowl. Keep in mind that general tickets are $10 for this one. I think Dallas will pull this one off. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 24

Chargers – 14