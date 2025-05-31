1st Jung singled to left, Haggerty scored. 0 1

2nd Haggerty tripled to right, Higashioka scored and Semien scored. 0 3

2nd Langford homered to left center (390 feet), Haggerty scored. 0 5

6th Semien singled to left, Burger scored, Higashioka to second. 0 6

6th Haggerty singled to right, Higashioka scored, Semien to third. 0 7

6th Jung singled to left, Haggerty scored and Semien scored, Langford to second. 0 9

7th Semien homered to left center (382 feet), Higashioka scored. 0 11