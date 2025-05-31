|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|STL
|TEX
|1st
|Jung singled to left, Haggerty scored.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Haggerty tripled to right, Higashioka scored and Semien scored.
|0
|3
|2nd
|Langford homered to left center (390 feet), Haggerty scored.
|0
|5
|6th
|Semien singled to left, Burger scored, Higashioka to second.
|0
|6
|6th
|Haggerty singled to right, Higashioka scored, Semien to third.
|0
|7
|6th
|Jung singled to left, Haggerty scored and Semien scored, Langford to second.
|0
|9
|7th
|Semien homered to left center (382 feet), Higashioka scored.
|0
|11
|8th
|Nootbaar doubled to center, Scott II scored.
|1
|11