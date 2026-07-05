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Riley Greene’s 4 RBI lifts Tigers over Rangers 6-3

July 5, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
DET   0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 6 10 0
TEX   0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 DET TEX
  3rd Burger homered to left center (447 feet). 0 1
  4th Greene homered to right (431 feet), Carpenter scored. 2 1
  5th Dingler singled to center, Outman scored, McGonigle to third. 3 1
  5th McGonigle scored on Ahlstrom wild pitch, Carpenter to second on wild pitch by Ahlstrom, Dingler to third on wild pitch by Ahlstrom. 4 1
  5th Greene tripled to center, Dingler scored and Carpenter scored. 6 1
  5th Nimmo reached on infield single to shortstop, Lopez scored, Pederson to second. 6 2
  8th Duran homered to center (423 feet). 6 3

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