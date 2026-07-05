Riley Greene’s 4 RBI lifts Tigers over Rangers 6-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|DET 0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|DET
|TEX
|3rd
|Burger homered to left center (447 feet).
|0
|1
|4th
|Greene homered to right (431 feet), Carpenter scored.
|2
|1
|5th
|Dingler singled to center, Outman scored, McGonigle to third.
|3
|1
|5th
|McGonigle scored on Ahlstrom wild pitch, Carpenter to second on wild pitch by Ahlstrom, Dingler to third on wild pitch by Ahlstrom.
|4
|1
|5th
|Greene tripled to center, Dingler scored and Carpenter scored.
|6
|1
|5th
|Nimmo reached on infield single to shortstop, Lopez scored, Pederson to second.
|6
|2
|8th
|Duran homered to center (423 feet).
|6
|3