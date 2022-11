by Angel Rick Leal

HOUSTON : Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros wins his third American League Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote. He led all of MLB with a 1.75 ERA, the best mark by a pitcher at least 39 years old since the actual Cy Young, while striking out 185 in 175 innings. His 0.829 WHIP also led MLB, and his 18 wins were the highest total in the American League.