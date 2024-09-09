News Ticker

Rangers take 3 of 4 from the Angels

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 5 2
TEX 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 9 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 LAA TEX
  1st Semien homered to left center (399 feet). 0 1
  1st Lowe homered to right (409 feet), Smith scored. 0 3
  2nd Duran homered to center (414 feet). 0 4
  2nd Semien singled to right, Kelly scored, Jankowski to third. 0 5
  4th Leblanc homered to left (385 feet), Ward scored and Neto scored. 3 5
  7th Stefanic grounded out to shortstop, Thaiss scored. 4 5
  8th Jankowski singled to right, Duran scored on error and Kelly scored on error, Jankowski safe at third on fielding error by right fielder Adams. 4 7

 

