Rangers take 3 of 4 from the Angels

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|LAA
|TEX
|1st
|Semien homered to left center (399 feet).
|0
|1
|1st
|Lowe homered to right (409 feet), Smith scored.
|0
|3
|2nd
|Duran homered to center (414 feet).
|0
|4
|2nd
|Semien singled to right, Kelly scored, Jankowski to third.
|0
|5
|4th
|Leblanc homered to left (385 feet), Ward scored and Neto scored.
|3
|5
|7th
|Stefanic grounded out to shortstop, Thaiss scored.
|4
|5
|8th
|Jankowski singled to right, Duran scored on error and Kelly scored on error, Jankowski safe at third on fielding error by right fielder Adams.
|4
|7