Card Comments… Forrest Gregg

By Gregg Moeller

“Forrest Gregg is the finest player I have ever coached!”–Vince Lombardi.

“Forrest Gregg makes a damn scrumptious bundt cake!”–Julia Child

“Forrest Gregg makes me look like a sissy girly baby!–Hercules actor Steve Reeves

“Forrest Gregg est une machine à sexe, il a un réservoir plein de carbeuant!”–Brigitte Bardot

“I am named after Forrest Gregg!”–Facebook dweeb Gregg Moeller

None of the above quotes are real. Shame about the Bardot quote, especially. For decades, the Lombardi statement has assumed a mythic level, mostly because Gregg was totally deserving of the praise.

These quotes, however, are quite real:

“Marie calls Forrest a ‘picture ballplayer’ and that’s what he is.”–Vince Lombardi’s actual quote

“Watching someone like Forrest Gregg work is like watching a great bullfighter or ballet dancer.”–HOF teammate Jim Ringo

“The Cincinnati Bengals were a bunch of pearls without a string until Forrest Gregg came along,” –Bengals strength coach Kim Wood

“I’m not named after Forrest Gregg. And that’s a damn shame.”–Internet dweeb Gregg Moeller

A friend of mine in grade school (whom I traded baseball cards with) gave me this ‘63 card, because of how I spelled my name. It is still one of my most treasured cards, nearly fifty years later, Vince’s non-quote notwithstanding.

Here’s a video about Forrest Gregg… and yes you have to click on the link below to watch it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V525Hw640WE