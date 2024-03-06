News Ticker

#5 TCU blanks ACU 4-0, 13-0 on the season

March 6, 2024 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
TCU 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 X 4 5 1

Notes: Courtesy of  TCU Baseball

  • The 13 game winnings streak is tied for the third-longest winning streak in program history (1994).
  • The TCU pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts (13) for the ninth time this season.
  • TCU outhit its opponent for the 10th time this season.
  • TCU homered in a game for the seventh time this season.
  • TCU hit multiplier home runs in a game for the fifth time this season.
  • TCU registered its first shoutout of the season.
  • TCU’s last shutout came against Abilene Christian on March 7, 2023.
  • Payton Tolle hit his second home run of the season and the 18th of his career.
  • Chase Brunson hit his career third home run.
  • Brunson tallied his third career multi-RBI game.
  • Ryder Robinson extended his hitting streak to seven games.

 

