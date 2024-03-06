5 TCU blanks ACU 4-0, 13-0 on the season

|R
Notes: Courtesy of TCU Baseball
- The 13 game winnings streak is tied for the third-longest winning streak in program history (1994).
- The TCU pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts (13) for the ninth time this season.
- TCU outhit its opponent for the 10th time this season.
- TCU homered in a game for the seventh time this season.
- TCU hit multiplier home runs in a game for the fifth time this season.
- TCU registered its first shoutout of the season.
- TCU’s last shutout came against Abilene Christian on March 7, 2023.
- Payton Tolle hit his second home run of the season and the 18th of his career.
- Chase Brunson hit his career third home run.
- Brunson tallied his third career multi-RBI game.
- Ryder Robinson extended his hitting streak to seven games.