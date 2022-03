Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The New York Rangers responded this evening with a huge 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars, and closed out the road trip with two huge points. Artemiy Panarin returned to form tonight as he registered a goal, and four assists en route to the win. Igor Shesterkin struggled early on in the game after allowing a goal on the first shot of the game, but settled in after the Rangers followed him up with a four goal first period.