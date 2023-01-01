Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – January 1 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8, 4-4 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (10-5, 5-2 Home)



What a season for both for both of these teams. Baltimore started off red hot while the Steelers limped through their first 7 games. You would think that the Steelers would have their first losing season in 9 years but all of the sudden the Steelers could sneak into the playoffs. The Ravens have clinched their playoff spot and salvage a season where the former league MVP Lamar Jackson is out for another game with a knee injury. This game will come down to who is playing well at the quarterback spot for both teams.



Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have quietly placed themselves in the thick of things in the AFC. In their last 5 games the Steelers are 4 and 1 with wins over the Raiders, Panthers, Falcons and Colts. Their last loss was a loss at home to the Ravens by 2 points just a few weeks ago. The key for the Steelers is how well backup quarterback Kenny Pickett plays. He has 2,041 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Look for running back Najee Harris to carry the ball at least 20 times in this one. The running backs and offensive line will have their handful in this one.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are sitting in 2nd place in the AFC North 2.5 games ahead of Pittsburgh. I’ve seen stranger things happening in the last 3 games of a season. The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson again this week, but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been decent to say the least. He will be the key for the Ravens this week. Although his numbers won’t blow you away. He has 528 passing yards this season with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. His job will be to manage the game and use his legs to extend plays when the pocket collapses. Expect to the Ravens to focus on a run heavy strategy to protect the ball and shorten the game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 50.3% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 35, so take the under. These teams won’t put up many points. I’m taking Pittsburgh by 6. They’re fighting for a playoff spot.



Final Score

Steelers – 20

Ravens – 14