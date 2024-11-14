By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mustangs are Racking up the Wins

If you truly want to know if the Mustangs are for real, just take a look at their last 5 games. In their last 5 games the team is 5-0 with quality wins over Florida State by 26, Louisville by 7, Stanford by 30, Duke in overtime by 1 and Pittsburgh by 23. The Mustangs can pull wins off in close games and can blow out powerhouse teams by 20 plus points. SMU might not be a household name right now but this team is on the ups right now and their starting quarterback is only a sophomore. Now that’s scary!



Atlantic Coast Conference

The ACC has been taken over by the #14 SMU Mustangs. The team sits in the top spot of the conference followed by Clemson, Miami, Louisville and Pittsburgh. Miami is ranked #9 in the country and Clemson is ranked #20. This will be a conference to watch heading into the final games of the season. If SMU holds on to the top spot they will play for the conference championship. Watching this team this season, I know they can win it all and get into the national championship playoff bracket.



Game Info

Boston College Eagles vs #14 SMU Mustangs Preview

Saturday – November 16 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

The Eagles are a good team that has failed to play all four quarters of a game this season. Right now, the Eagles are 5-4 and stealing a win in Dallas this weekend could help them make a push for a bowl game this season. The Eagles are led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos. He has 1,366 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Backup quarterback Grayson James just might get the nod at SMU this weekend. Players to watch: QB Grayson James, RB Kyle Robichaux, WR Lewis Bond, DE Donovan Ezeiruaka and DB Khari Johnson.



#14 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC)

Last season the Mustangs were the hunters around this time of the year. This season in the conference the Mustangs have become the hunted. Boston College needs a win to become bowl eligible and winning this game will help them. SMU will need to come out and pass the first lick in this fight. Running back Brashard Smith will need to establish the run and touch the ball at least 15 times in the first half. He will be the x-factor for the Mustangs at home this week. Players to watch: QB Kevin Jennings, TE RJ Maryland, S Isiah Nwokobia and S Ahmaad Moses.

Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with an 87% chance of winning at home and securing their 9th win of the season. The over/under is 53.5 and the line is -17.5 in favor of the Mustangs. I’m taking SMU by 15. The Mustangs will keep on rolling!



Final Score

Mustangs – 33

Eagles – 20