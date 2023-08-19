Preseason Preview: Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks

Saturday – August 19 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: CBS/NFL Network

Lumen Field – Seattle WA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (1-0, 1-0 Home)



First things first, Dallas Cowboys fans wanted Dallas to win their first preseason home game against the Panthers last week. We saw a good young offensive line mesh in the fourth quarter. Dallas had 282 passing yards with 94 rushing yards last week. The defense gave up 269 passing yards and 109 on the ground. In order to get past last season’s debacle down the stretch Dallas will need to concentrate on stopping the run.



Why you should watch this game

It’s the last game of the night and everyone loves the Dallas Cowboys. No… there won’t be any superstars playing but Dallas is a must see team.



Why you shouldn`t watch this game

The game is on late, starting at 9 p.m. and you have church in the morning. You want to watch but the NFL Network has 5 games on for the day.



Dallas Cowboys

The offense will be led by both backup quarterbacks, Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Last week Grier played a pretty good game. I saw where his arm strength will play a huge factor in him getting a roster spot. Dallas has some eye-opening talent on both sides of the ball and Cowboy fans want see them play tough for all four quarters. Keep an eye on rookie running back Deuce Vaughn. He will get some touches in the second half carrying the ball between the tackles this week. The offensive line will be the x factor for the Cowboys in Seattle.



Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has a team filled with NFL journeymen. Last week backup quarterback Drew Lock went 17-24 on pass attempts, 191 yards through the air with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He led the Seahawks to a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle’s pass first offense will be a test for the Cowboys young defensive backs. Keep an eye on Drew Luck, back up running back Bryant Koback and wide out Jake Bobo. Last week Bobo recorded 3 catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He’s a physical receiver on the outside that runs great routes.



Prediction

Dallas has a chance to plug in some young guys that can play on the defensive side of the ball. There has been a huge upgrade at the cornerback and safety position. This game will be a huge eye opener for Cowboys fans. Pay close attention to the defensive side of the ball.



Final Score

Cowboys – 19

Seahawks – 18