Panthers shutout Stars 4-0

December 14, 2025

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period FLA DAL
0:19 Anton Lundell (9)

Assists: Eetu Luostarinen (10), Sam Reinhart (14)
 1 0
5:45 Sam Bennett (10)

Assists: Carter Verhaeghe (15), Brad Marchand (16)
 2 0
19:45 Brad Marchand (17) (Power Play)

Assists: Sam Reinhart (15), Seth Jones (13)
 3 0
 
 
3rd Period FLA DAL
17:12 Brad Marchand (18) (Empty Net)

Assists: Anton Lundell (16)
 4 0

Penalties

1st Period
16:06
Mackie Samoskevich Hooking against Ilya Lyubushkin
 
 
2nd Period
10:05
Jamie Benn Fighting against Noah Gregor
10:05
Noah Gregor Fighting against Jamie Benn
11:14
Too many men/ice served by Mavrik Bourque
14:53
Aaron Ekblad Interference against Mikko Rantanen
17:16
Jeff Petry Tripping against Matt Duchene
19:11
Ilya Lyubushkin Interference against Eetu Luostarinen
 
 
3rd Period
12:46
Justin Hryckowian Roughing against Evan Rodrigues
12:46
Evan Rodrigues Roughing against Justin Hryckowian
18:05
Alexander Petrovic Slashing against A.J. Greer served by Jamie Benn
18:05
Alexander Petrovic Misconduct
20:00
Radek Faksa Slashing against Jesper Boqvist

Team Stats

 
 
Shots 23 15
Hits 22 13
Faceoffs Won 29 26
Faceoff Win Percent 52.7 47.3
Power Play Opportunities 3 3
Power Play Goals 1 0
Power Play Percentage 33.3 0.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 5 7
Penalty Minutes 13 25
Blocked Shots 13 18
Takeaways 3 8
Giveaways 18 17

