Panthers shutout Stars 4-0

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|FLA
|DAL
|0:19
|Anton Lundell (9)
Assists: Eetu Luostarinen (10), Sam Reinhart (14)
|1
|0
|5:45
|Sam Bennett (10)
Assists: Carter Verhaeghe (15), Brad Marchand (16)
|2
|0
|19:45
|Brad Marchand (17) (Power Play)
Assists: Sam Reinhart (15), Seth Jones (13)
|3
|0
|3rd Period
|FLA
|DAL
|17:12
|Brad Marchand (18) (Empty Net)
Assists: Anton Lundell (16)
|4
|0
Penalties
|1st Period
|16:06
|
Mackie Samoskevich Hooking against Ilya Lyubushkin
|2nd Period
|10:05
|
Jamie Benn Fighting against Noah Gregor
|10:05
|
Noah Gregor Fighting against Jamie Benn
|11:14
|
Too many men/ice served by Mavrik Bourque
|14:53
|
Aaron Ekblad Interference against Mikko Rantanen
|17:16
|
Jeff Petry Tripping against Matt Duchene
|19:11
|
Ilya Lyubushkin Interference against Eetu Luostarinen
|3rd Period
|12:46
|
Justin Hryckowian Roughing against Evan Rodrigues
|12:46
|
Evan Rodrigues Roughing against Justin Hryckowian
|18:05
|
Alexander Petrovic Slashing against A.J. Greer served by Jamie Benn
|18:05
|
Alexander Petrovic Misconduct
|20:00
|
Radek Faksa Slashing against Jesper Boqvist
Team Stats
|Shots
|23
|15
|Hits
|22
|13
|Faceoffs Won
|29
|26
|Faceoff Win Percent
|52.7
|47.3
|Power Play Opportunities
|3
|3
|Power Play Goals
|1
|0
|Power Play Percentage
|33.3
|0.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|5
|7
|Penalty Minutes
|13
|25
|Blocked Shots
|13
|18
|Takeaways
|3
|8
|Giveaways
|18
|17