Liberty hands Wings their 4th Straight loss

August 9, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
NY 28 22 14 24 88
DAL 15 19 23 20 77
 

Team Stats
FG 31-67 28-70
Field Goal % 46.3 40.0
3PT 10-26 3-21
Three Point % 38.5 14.3
FT 16-16 18-23
Free Throw % 100.0 78.3
Rebounds 32 40
Offensive Rebounds 5 10
Defensive Rebounds 27 30
Assists 24 14
Steals 10 4
Blocks 2 2
Total Turnovers 10 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 6 13
Fast Break Points 4 14
Points in Paint 36 50
Fouls 21 20
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 19 1

