Liberty hands Wings their 4th Straight loss

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NY
|28
|22
|14
|24
|88
|DAL
|15
|19
|23
|20
|77
|
Team Stats
|FG
|31-67
|28-70
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|40.0
|3PT
|10-26
|3-21
|Three Point %
|38.5
|14.3
|FT
|16-16
|18-23
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|78.3
|Rebounds
|32
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|27
|30
|Assists
|24
|14
|Steals
|10
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Total Turnovers
|10
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|6
|13
|Fast Break Points
|4
|14
|Points in Paint
|36
|50
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|19
|1