A’ja Wilson scores 36 to lead the Aces to a 95-81 win over Wings

|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|
Las Vegas Aces
|29
|18
|28
|20
|95
|
Dallas Wings
|16
|26
|19
|20
|81
Team Stats
|FG
|34-70
|28-74
|Field Goal %
|48.6
|37.8
|3PT
|9-28
|5-25
|Three Point %
|32.1
|20.0
|FT
|18-20
|20-22
|Free Throw %
|90.0
|90.9
|Rebounds
|33
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|26
|Assists
|20
|18
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Total Turnovers
|14
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fast Break Points
|9
|11
|Points in Paint
|44
|34
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|20
|0