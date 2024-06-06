News Ticker

A’ja Wilson scores 36 to lead the Aces to a 95-81 win over Wings

June 6, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TEAM 1 2 3 4 F

Las Vegas Aces

 29 18 28 20 95

Dallas Wings

 16 26 19 20 81

Team Stats

 
FG 34-70 28-74
Field Goal % 48.6 37.8
3PT 9-28 5-25
Three Point % 32.1 20.0
FT 18-20 20-22
Free Throw % 90.0 90.9
Rebounds 33 40
Offensive Rebounds 8 14
Defensive Rebounds 25 26
Assists 20 18
Steals 10 5
Blocks 5 4
Total Turnovers 14 14
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 18
Fast Break Points 9 11
Points in Paint 44 34
Fouls 18 20
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 20 0

