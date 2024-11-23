Oilers defeat Americans 5-4 in OT

|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|Tulsa Oilers
|8
|15
|15
|5
|43
|Allen Americans
|13
|12
|7
|1
|33
1st Period
Oilers 0:59
Goal
Goal by #37 Jaxsen Wiebe, assisted by #40 Olivier Dame-Malka and #13 Alec Butcher.
Oilers 6:17
Goal
Goal by #29 Sean Olson, assisted by #16 Justin Michaelian and #34 Conner Roulette.
Americans 17:55
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic and #92 Brayden Watts.
2nd Period
Americans 2:02
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #16 Kyle Crnkovic.
Oilers 5:21
Goal
Goal by #34 Conner Roulette, assisted by #29 Sean Olson and #16 Justin Michaelian.
Oilers 6:25
Goal
Goal by #13 Alec Butcher, assisted by #40 Olivier Dame-Malka.
Americans 14:43
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic and #92 Brayden Watts.
3rd Period
Americans 3:59
Goal
Goal by #66 Artyom Kulakov, assisted by #2 Quinn Warmuth and #17 Riley Ginnell.
OT
Oilers 3:51
Goal
Goal by #27 Austin Albrecht, assisted by #10 Anthony Costantini.