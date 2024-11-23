News Ticker

Oilers defeat Americans 5-4 in OT

November 23, 2024

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1st 2nd 3rd
 
 2 2 0 1 5
 
 1 2 1 0 4

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT Total
 Tulsa Oilers 8 15 15 5 43
 Allen Americans 13 12 7 1 33

1st Period

Oilers 0:59
Goal
Goal by #37 Jaxsen Wiebe, assisted by #40 Olivier Dame-Malka and #13 Alec Butcher.
 
Oilers 6:17
Goal
Goal by #29 Sean Olson, assisted by #16 Justin Michaelian and #34 Conner Roulette.
 
Americans 17:55
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic and #92 Brayden Watts.

2nd Period

Americans 2:02
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #22 Easton Brodzinski and #16 Kyle Crnkovic.
 
Oilers 5:21
Goal
Goal by #34 Conner Roulette, assisted by #29 Sean Olson and #16 Justin Michaelian.
 
Oilers 6:25
Goal
Goal by #13 Alec Butcher, assisted by #40 Olivier Dame-Malka.
 
Americans 14:43
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic and #92 Brayden Watts.

3rd Period

Americans 3:59
Goal
Goal by #66 Artyom Kulakov, assisted by #2 Quinn Warmuth and #17 Riley Ginnell.

OT

Oilers 3:51
Goal
Goal by #27 Austin Albrecht, assisted by #10 Anthony Costantini.

