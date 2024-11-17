Grizzlies defeat Americans on a power-play in OT

|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|Utah Grizzlies
|11
|13
|13
|7
|44
|Allen Americans
|12
|12
|10
|2
|36
Scoring
1st Period
Utah 0:58
Goal
Goal by #24 Gianni Fairbrother, assisted by #14 Briley Wood and #5 Derek Daschke.
Allen 6:04
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #42 Robbie Baillargeon.
Allen 16:06
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic.
2nd Period
Utah 1:24
Goal
Goal by #16 Luke Manning, assisted by #17 Reed Lebster and #3 Craig Armstrong.
Utah 7:15
Goal
Goal by #15 Aaron Aragon, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #14 Briley Wood.
Allen 10:39
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #5 Hudson Wilson and #84 Liam Gorman.
Utah 17:21
Goal
Goal by #10 Mick Messner, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #5 Derek Daschke.
3rd Period
Allen 8:37
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #92 Brayden Watts and #16 Kyle Crnkovic.
OT
Utah 5:38
Goal
Goal by #5 Derek Daschke, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #10 Mick Messner.