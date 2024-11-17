News Ticker

Grizzlies defeat Americans on a power-play in OT

November 17, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1st 2nd 3rd
 
 1 3 0 1 5
 
 2 1 1 0 4

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT Total
 Utah Grizzlies 11 13 13 7 44
 Allen Americans 12 12 10 2 36

Scoring

1st Period

Utah 0:58
Goal
Goal by #24 Gianni Fairbrother, assisted by #14 Briley Wood and #5 Derek Daschke.
 
Allen 6:04
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #42 Robbie Baillargeon.
 
Allen 16:06
Goal
Goal by #92 Brayden Watts, assisted by #16 Kyle Crnkovic.

2nd Period

Utah 1:24
Goal
Goal by #16 Luke Manning, assisted by #17 Reed Lebster and #3 Craig Armstrong.
 
Utah 7:15
Goal
Goal by #15 Aaron Aragon, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #14 Briley Wood.
 
Allen 10:39
Goal
Goal by #14 Brayden Guy, assisted by #5 Hudson Wilson and #84 Liam Gorman.
 
Utah 17:21
Goal
Goal by #10 Mick Messner, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #5 Derek Daschke.

3rd Period

Allen 8:37
Goal
Goal by #22 Easton Brodzinski, assisted by #92 Brayden Watts and #16 Kyle Crnkovic.

OT

Utah 5:38
Goal
Goal by #5 Derek Daschke, assisted by #25 Cole Gallant and #10 Mick Messner.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly