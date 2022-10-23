Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 23 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (1-4, 0-2 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 Home)



Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has done his job. When the starting quarterback goes down with an injury the backup steps in and assumes the role of starter to keep the ship afloat. Last Sunday, Dallas lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17. I believe that Dak Prescott was healthy enough to play but sat out for this week. Cooper went 4-1 in the 5 games while Dak was out. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up deep in the heart of Texas!



Dak is back in the saddle

Dak Prescott says his thumb is at 110% and he’s ready to play. There’s no physical problem with squeezing the ball and throwing quick passes in the flat. The test will be game time action with him under pressure and watching to see if he’s favoring/over compensating his surgical repaired thumb in some way.



Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently sitting at 1-4 this season. They have dropped some very winnable games against Seattle, Minnesota and Philadelphia. Keep in the mind that this team could beat a good squad at any time. The Lions offense is averaging 28 points per game while the defense is giving is giving up 34 points per game. Quarterback Jared Goff has some weapons on the offensive side of the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how the Lions will attack the Cowboys defense. The x-factor for a win will be the defense stopping the Dallas run game. This is a decent team that hasn’t played a solid four quarters this season. If they put it together a win will be in the cards.



Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas defense will be ready to play from start to finish. The defense is giving 16.3 points per game. They will look to right the wrongs from last week. The defensive line has 7 players that they can rotate in different situations. They will be on display starting in the first quarter. On the offensive side of the ball Dallas will need to establish the run with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Prescott has to play his game and allow the game to come to him. The kicking game will need to display punt/kick returner KaVontae Turpin who will need to make plays!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 83.1% with a chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 49, so take the over. Dak will make a huge impact this game. Thanks Cooper! Dak is back! I have the Cowboys by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 37

Lions – 24