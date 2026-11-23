|Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|
PIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
DAL
|0
|1
|0
|1
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|PIT
|DAL
|12:44
|Joel Kiviranta (3)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (14), Mikko Rantanen (18)
|0
|1
|3rd Period
|
No Goals Scored
Penalties
|1st Period
|14:58
|
Roope Hintz Holding against Egor Chinakhov
|2nd Period
|2:31
|
Sam Steel Tripping against Rutger McGroarty
|6:14
|
Blake Lizotte Hooking against Miro Heiskanen
|15:45
|
Samuel Girard Tripping against Roope Hintz
|3rd Period
|6:44
|
Justin Brazeau Interference against Justin Hryckowian